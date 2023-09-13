NLEX brings in former NBA top 5 pick Thomas Robinson

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ON BOARD. Thomas Robinson will reinforce NLEX in the PBA.

Former NBA player Thomas Robinson suits up for NLEX in the PBA after an aborted stint with San Miguel

MANILA, Philippines – A former NBA top draftee will take his act to the PBA.

NLEX announced on Wednesday, September 13, that Thomas Robinson will reinforce the Road Warriors in the import-laden Commissioner’s Cup that will tip off on November 5.

“We need a big guy who can man the paint,” said NLEX head coach Frankie Lim. “Having a big guy is important to us, that is why he came to mind.”

The fifth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, Robinson played for the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and Los Angeles Lakers in over five seasons.

He posted NBA career averages of 4.9 points and 4.8 rebounds in 313 games.

After the 2016-17 NBA season, the 6-foot-10 big man pursued an overseas career that took him to Russia, China, Puerto Rico, Turkey, and Korea.

Robinson, 32, was supposed to play for San Miguel in the Commissioner’s Cup last season but a back injury prevented him from suiting up.

Lim said the Road Warriors expect Robinson to contribute on both ends, especially on the defensive side as he goes up against imports like Justin Brownlee and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and top big man June Mar Fajardo.

“He can score heavily in the paint, but aside from that, he can defend. He can guard a Brownlee, he can guard a Jefferson, he can guard a Fajardo. He can do a lot of things for us,” said Lim.

Robinson will get ample time to develop chemistry with his new NLEX teammates as the league moved the season opening from October 15 to November 5 to give way for Gilas Pilipinas’ campaign in the Asian Games. – Rappler.com