NLEX left hanging for Governors’ Cup debut as Jonathon Simmons gets CBA offer

Former NBA player Jonathon Simmons leaves the NLEX Road Warriors in a state of import limbo after reportedly receiving a fresh contract offer from the Chinese Basketball Association

MANILA, Philippines – The NLEX Road Warriors are in a state of flux just a day before their 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup debut as they face complications with their highly touted import Jonathon Simmons, who is reportedly being wooed back by the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA).

In a PBA article posted on Tuesday, January 24, head coach Frankie Lim bared the sticky situation to the league, saying to Simmons: “You can go. We’ll just find another [import].”

Asked for further clarification on the matter, Lim redirected inquiries to new team manager and former NLEX player Larry Fonacier, who in turn hasn’t responded as of posting.

A few hours after the league posted its NLEX story that Simmons may be replaced, the former NBA player posted on Instagram a video loop of his sneakers and Road Warriors jersey with the caption “Let’s go!”

If Simmons is indeed a no-go, the Road Warriors would lose out on elite import production as the 33-year-old averaged 17.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals with the CBA’s Shanxi Loongs.

With or without Simmons, NLEX will make its Governors’ Cup debut against the Blackwater Bossing on Wednesday, January 25, 3 pm, at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Road Warriors are still expected to parade their new acquisitions Sean Anthony and Jake Pascual, whom they got in a three-team trade with TNT and Phoenix. – Rappler.com