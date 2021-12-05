NLEX brings back 48-year-old Taulava for Governors’ Cup

NLEX includes Asi Taulava in the 15-man roster, with the Filipino-Tongan becoming the oldest active player at 48 years old

MANILA, Philippines – The storied PBA career of Asi Taulava is far from over as NLEX reactivated him ahead of the Governors’ Cup.

According to their website, the Road Warriors included Taulava in the 15-man roster they submitted to the PBA, with the Filipino-Tongan becoming the oldest active player at 48 years old.

NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao said the team decided to bring back Taulava for his 22nd PBA season to add size and length to their lineup as they miss the services of big men Raul Soyud and Kris Porter.

Soyud continues to recover after undergoing arthroscopic operation, while Porter is still rehabilitating from an Achilles injury.

“We felt the need to have him there because we’re lacking in size,” Guiao said.

“If he can hold his own for five, six minutes a game, that is already a contribution.”

Taulava last played in the 2020 Philippine Cup, where he averaged 4.3 points and 2 rebounds in three games, as he sat out the recent all-Filipino conference.

It has been nearly two decades since Taulava won his one and only PBA championship with Talk ‘N Text in the 2003 All-Filipino Cup.

With Taulava bound for retirement, Guiao said the Road Warriors want to give the 2003 PBA MVP a memorable swan song as they seek to make a deep playoff run behind former NBA player KJ McDaniels.

“If we do good this conference, I think it will serve as a fitting sendoff for Asi because he deserves such tribute,” said Guiao.

NLEX opens its Governors’ Cup campaign against a rejigged San Miguel squad which traded veterans Arwind Santos and Alex Cabagnot on Wednesday, December 8, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig. – Rappler.com