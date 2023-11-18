NLEX fears Kevin Alas suffered another ACL injury

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HURT. Kevin Alas in action for the NLEX Road Warriors in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Kevin Alas is suspected to have suffered another ACL injury after sustaining two career-derailing knee injuries

RIZAL, Philippines – Kevin Alas’ misfortunes at the Ynares Center in Antipolo have not ended.

Alas is suspected to have suffered another anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury on Saturday, November 18, at the same venue where he sustained two career-derailing knee injuries.

The NLEX star played just under four minutes in a 113-112 loss to Terrafirma in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup as he buckled his left knee early in the second quarter and never returned.

“He underwent MRI. But our physical therapists suspect it to be an ACL injury,” said Road Warriors head coach Frankie Lim in Filipino.

Alas suffered two ACL injuries in his right knee at the Ynares Center in the past.

He first tore his ACL in March 2018 and reinjured his knee in February 2019 just a couple of games into his PBA comeback.

Although Alas managed to stand up and walk on his own this time, his fall proved to be a scary moment owing to his history of knee injuries.

Without Alas, NLEX absorbed its second loss and dropped to 1-2.

“It was a double whammy for us. We lost Kevin and we lost the game,” said Lim. “We’ll see about the result of his MRI. I hope it is not that serious.” – Rappler.com