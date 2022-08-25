NLEX taps former NBA veteran Earl Clark as import

JOURNEYMAN. Earl Clark played for multiple teams through his six-season NBA career.

A former Lakers and Knicks player, Earl Clark joins a growing list of former NBA talents testing the PBA waters

MANILA, Philippines – Former NBA players are aplenty as the PBA stages the first of its two import conferences for its 47th season.

NLEX became the latest team to follow the trend after announcing that it will bring in six-year NBA veteran Earl Clark as its import for the Commissioner’s Cup.

According to a story posted on the Road Warriors’ website, head coach Yeng Guiao said Clark will arrive in the country on Friday, August 26, giving him almost an entire month to practice with the team before the mid-season conference tips off on September 21.

Clark joins a growing list of former NBA players who are testing the PBA waters, including Johnny O’Bryant III (Meralco) Quincy Miller (Converge), and Daniel Ochefu (Rain or Shine).

Picked 14th overall in the 2009 NBA Draft, the 34-year-old big man played for the Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and Brooklyn Nets.

In 261 regular season games he appeared in, Clark averaged 4.4 points and 3 rebounds.

A well-traveled reinforcement, Clark has seen action for clubs in China, Turkey, Montenegro, Spain, Korea, and Puerto Rico.

He suited up for Mobis Phoebus in the Korean Basketball League for the 2021-22 season and put up 12.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks.

Clark is tasked to help NLEX make a deep playoff run in the Commissioner’s Cup after the Road Warriors fell short of the semifinals in the ongoing Philippine Cup. – Rappler.com