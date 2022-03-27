Instead of Bishop, Black bares Meralco tried to tap Balkman for Governors’ Cup

NO STRANGER. Renaldo Balkman last played in the PBA for San Miguel.

MANILA, Philippines – Tony Bishop and Meralco are only one win away from a finals appearance in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Bishop reinforcing the Bolts, though, almost did not happen – not just once, but twice.

Meralco head coach Norman Black bared the team intended to bring in Renaldo Balkman for the season-ending conference after their original choice, Shabazz Muhammad, backed out due to personal matters.

Balkman, after all, is no stranger to the PBA as he suited up in the Commissioner’s Cup twice, leading San Miguel to a finals appearance in 2018.

“When [Muhammad] told us he wasn’t coming, we had to really scramble to get another player,” said Black.

“You guys don’t know this – Renaldo Balkman was the guy we were really looking at to come over and play this conference for us.”

The former NBA player, though, faced a roadblock in his PBA return.

“What ended up happening was, the commissioner said that the import can’t be 6’6. He had to be under 6’6. Balkman was measured in at 6’6 the last time he was here and I still believe he’s under 6’6,” Black said.

“But I’m not gonna argue with the commissioner.”

This led the Bolts to tap the services of Bishop, who happened to be a teammate of Balkman when they still played together for Mets de Guaynabo in Puerto Rico.

“Tony Bishop was the leading scorer in that team, not Renaldo Balkman. So, why don’t we try to recruit Tony Bishop to come over? That’s how we got to recruit him.”

Balkman exceeding the heigh limit proved to be a blessing in disguise as Bishop pushed Meralco to the cusp of a return trip to the Governors’ Cup finals.

After disappointing in Game 1 of their best-of-five semifinals against Magnolia, Bishop bounced back with a pair of solid outings, including a 27-point, 10-rebound, 4-steal effort in their 101-95 win on Sunday, March 27.

Bishop credited Balkman for helping him ease the transition as a first-time PBA import.

“He told me everything, he gave me the blueprint about how they play here, how everyone plays here, the defense, the aggressiveness of everybody, how the teams are,” Bishop said.

“Before coming in, I already knew about the league. I was thankful for Balkman.” – Rappler.com