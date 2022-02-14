Black expects Banchero to ‘get better suited’ with Meralco after Bolts debut

NEW GUARD. Chris Banchero fills in the gap left by John Pinto, who left Meralco to join Ginebra.

Meralco head coach Norman Black believes it is just the tip of the iceberg for Chris Banchero after his all-around Bolts debut

MANILA, Philippines – Chris Banchero was touted as one of the PBA’s biggest acquisitions in the revamped free agency period, and he immediately showed why in his debut with the Meralco Bolts.

In their 101-95 win over the reigning Governors’ Cup champion Barangay Ginebra on Sunday, February 13, the Fil-Italian veteran led the Bolts locals with 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in just under 24 minutes.

On paper, Banchero had himself a decent debut, and head coach Norman Black’s postgame comments revealed that it was just the tip of the iceberg for his new ward.

“He came in and contributed. He doesn’t really know what we’re doing yet. And I could see also defensively, we weren’t as smooth because we lost some rotations, because he doesn’t really know what we’re doing defensively yet,” said the multi-titled tactician.

“I expect that as the days go by, and we get more practice time, he’ll get better suited with the team. He came in and he scored 12 points for us, he gave us some good pressure defense. He’s gonna be a big addition to our team,” he continued.

Upon his arrival to Meralco, Banchero was expected to fill in the gaps left by guard John Pinto, who ironically saw himself opposing his old team in his first game with Ginebra.

The former Phoenix star had a sizzling start to the conference for the Fuel Masters before the Omicron variant surge shut down PBA operations anew.

In what would be his final five games with Phoenix for the import-laden tilt, the 33-year-old Banchero stuffed the stat sheet with averages of 18.0 points, 4.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.4 steals.

If Banchero can even come close to those numbers in a rotation as deep and stacked as Meralco’s, then the Bolts can very well return to Governors’ Cup title contention when all is said and done. – Rappler.com