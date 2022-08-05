Black thanks Trillo for holding fort as Meralco stays in PBA title hunt

COMEBACK. Norman Black returns at the helm for Meralco after missing nine straight games.

Coach Norman Black returns in style as he steers Meralco to a series-tying win over San Miguel in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals

MANILA, Philippines – Coach Norman Black missed an entire month of games, but Meralco somehow is still in contention in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Black expressed his gratitude to deputy Luigi Trillo and the rest of his coaching staff for rising to the occasion as the Bolts advanced to the All-Filipino semifinals despite his absence.

The Grand Slam champion coach flew to the United States in July to attend to his now-deceased mother.

“I thank Luigi Trillo and the other coaches over and over again for holding the fort while I was gone,” said Black after steering Meralco to a semifinals-tying 99-88 win over San Miguel in his first game back on Friday, August 5.

Black left the Bolts with a 3-3 record before the team exceeded expectations with Trillo calling the shots, winning six of its next nine games.

It was also under the tutelage of Trillo that Meralco finally broke its playoff curse against Ginebra as it hacked out a gritty 2-1 win in their best-of-three quarterfinals.

Before that breakthrough triumph, they were 0-6 against the Gin Kings in their playoff encounters.

“I actually witnessed my mother pass while I was home so that was a disappointing experience for me,” said Black.

“But at the same time, the team stuck together, the players played together, the coaches really worked together in trying to come up with game plans to put us in a situation where we still have a chance to move forward.”

Although away from work, Black said he watched every single game he missed during the wee hours.

That helped him make the necessary adjustments as the Bolts locked down the Beermen – the No. 1 offensive team in the league – to tie their best-of-seven affair at 1-1.

“I’m very thankful to the entire team, particularly the management because they allowed me to go home for probably about a month,” Black said.

Meralco looks to make it back-to-back wins when it tangles with San Miguel in Game 3 on Sunday, August 7, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com