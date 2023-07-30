Ginebra closes out PBA On Tour with win over NLEX as Gray suffers scary injury

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra hacked out a 91-85 win over NLEX despite a scary knee injury to budding star Jeremiah Gray to close out the PBA On Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Sunday, July 30.

The injury could not have come at a worse time for Gray as the game marked the end of the preseason tournament which began in May.

Gray went for a fastbreak attack after stealing the ball from Don Trollano with under 30 seconds left in the third quarter but ended up twisting his right knee on the way to the hoop.

The second overall pick of the last draft shouted in pain as he held on to his knee, leaving his teammates, opposing players, and fans anxious and concerned.

Gray, who suffered a torn ACL in his left knee before he joined the Gin Kings, needed to be stretchered out of the court and never returned.

Trailing 66-68 when Gray got hurt, Ginebra dug deep and unloaded an 18-7 run to grab an 84-75 lead with six minutes left en route to the win as it wrapped up its On Tour campaign at sixth place with a 6-5 record.

Von Pessumal paced the Gin Kings with 23 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists, Sidney Onwubere posted a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Donald Gumaru and Raymond Aguilar contributed 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Gray tallied an all-around line of 8 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steals before he went down with the injury.

Raphael Cu also shone for Ginebra as he netted a near triple-double of 8 points, 9 assists, and 8 rebounds.

Sean Anthony produced 26 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 steals for the Road Warriors, who finished behind the Gin Kings at seventh place with a 5-6 card.

Tony Semerad had 24 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals in the loss.

Meanwhile, Blackwater cruised to a lopsided 101-78 win over cellar-dwelling TNT to secure third place in the series of exhibition matches.

JVee Casio scored 18 points to lead six other teammates in double figures as the Bossing improved to 7-4, edging Meralco – which also posted a 7-4 record – for third place by virtue of beating the Bolts earlier in the tournament.

Led by 14 points from Glenn Khobuntin, the Tropang Giga concluded their run at 12th and last place with a 1-10 slate.

The Scores

First game

Blackwater 101 – Casio 18, DiGregorio 15, Rosario 11, McCarthy 11, Suerte 10, Ayonayon 10, Ular 8, Ilagan 7, Escoto 4, Publico 4, Banal 0.

TNT 78 – Khobuntin 14, Tungcab 13, Cruz 11, Cuntapay 8, Marcelo 8, Heruela 7, Montalbo 7, Alfaro 6, Ganuelas-Rosser 2, Varilla 2, Jopia 0, Reyes 0.

Quarters: 32-21, 51-43, 80-55, 101-78.

Second game

Barangay Ginebra 91 – Pessumal 23, Onwubere 16, Gumaru 13, Aguilar 11, Gray 8, David 8, Cu 8, Pinto 2, Espanola 2.

NLEX 85 – Anthony 26, Semerad 24, Trollano 12, Nieto 6, Paniamogan 5, Fajardo 4, Doliguez 2, Adamos 2, Alas 2, Pascual 2, Galanza 0, Giussani 0.

Quarters: 19-21, 41-45, 67-68, 91-85.

– Rappler.com