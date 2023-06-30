Mariano stars as Ginebra turns back Terrafirma to extend win run

Aljon Mariano anchors a 12-0 finishing run as Ginebra storms back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to stun Terrafirma

MANILA, Philippines – Aljon Mariano knocked down big buckets down the stretch and guided Barangay Ginebra to a 114-106 comeback win over Terrafirma in the PBA On Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena on Friday, June 30.

The veteran forward posted 25 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals as the Gin Kings completed their fightback from a 10-point deficit to notch their third consecutive win and hike their record to 4-3.

Up by as big as 92-82 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Dyip still led 106-102 off an Ed Daquioag three-point play with under four minutes left before they fell apart, allowing Ginebra to go on a 12-0 run anchored by Mariano.

Mariano assisted Von Pessumal for a triple that pulled the Gin Kings within a whisker, 105-106, and scored back-to-back short stabs that gave his side a 111-106 lead.

Donald Gumaru then sealed the victory for Ginebra, burying a trey off a Jeremiah Gray dime with 25 seconds remaining.

Sidney Onwubere continued his stellar play in the preseason tournament with 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 blocks, Pessumal finished with 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Gray had 16 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds.

Gumaru, a former guard for the Arellano Chiefs who now plays for the Gin Kings’ PBA 3×3 team, came off the bench and delivered 16 points.

The unlikely hero in their nail-biting win over Rain or Shine last Sunday, Jayson David added 11 points and 5 rebounds as Ginebra gained a share of fourth place, tying Blackwater.

Drawing inspiration from the partisan crowd at the Ynares Sports Arena, the Gin Kings received a major morale boost as veteran guard LA Tenorio made a surprise appearance after recently undergoing treatment in Singapore.

Tenorio, who revealed his colon cancer diagnosis in March, is set for an October comeback.

“Guys found a way to win,” said Ginebra coach Richard del Rosario. “We were down big but the players refused to give up.”

Javi Gomez de Liaño netted 23 points and 11 rebounds in the loss that dropped Terrafirma to 9th place with a 3-5 record.

Gelo Alolino had 16 points for the Dyip and Daquioag, Eric Camson, and Isaac Go put up 13 points each.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 114 – Mariano 25, Onubere 20, Pessumal 17, Gray 16, Gumaru 15, David 11, Dillinger 4, Pinto 3, Salcedo 2.

Terrafirma 106 – Gomez de Liano 23, Alolino 16, Camson 13, Go 13, Daquioag 13, Taladua 9, Calvo 9, Mina 6, Grospe 2, Alanes 2.

Quarters: 22-32, 60-59, 82-89, 114-106.

– Rappler.com