Rosario leads way as Blackwater trips Meralco for 3rd straight win

MANILA, Philippines – Blackwater stretched its winning streak in the PBA On Tour to three games after hacking out an 89-82 win over Meralco at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Friday, July 14.

Tipped to be the go-to guy in the upcoming season, Troy Rosario finished with a near double-double of 21 points and 9 rebounds as the Bossing improved to 6-3 for solo third place in the preseason tournament.

Rosario capped his performance with a short stab for an 87-79 lead with a minute left, sealing the deal for his side after the Bolts threatened a comeback when they scored 5 points in a row to shave their deficit to 79-85.

Mike DiGregorio came off the bench and fired 16 points and Rashawn McCarthy added 15 points on a 4-of-9 clip from three-point land for Blackwater.

“We have not done this in a long time – three straight wins,” said Bossing deputy Joe Silva, who called the shots as head coach Jeff Cariaso sat out for being under the weather.

“Even if it is technically non-bearing, at least, we’re getting that habit, we’re learning how to close out games, we’re learning how to win.”

Rey Suerte added 9 points and 8 rebounds in the win, while RK Ilagan scored 8 points.

Veteran big man Raymond Almazan posted a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds to go with 4 blocks for Meralco, which also played without head coach Luigi Trillo.

Taking over the reins from longtime Bolts mentor Norman Black, Trillo is in the United States to watch the NBA Summer League and attend a coaching clinic.

Bong Quinto added 18 points in the loss as Meralco saw its two-game winning streak snapped and fell 6-4 for fourth place.

The Scores

Blackwater 89 – Rosario 19, DiGregorio 16, McCarthy 15, Suerte 9, Ilagan 8, Torralba 5, Ular 4, Escoto 4, Ayonayon 3, Publico 2, Amer 2, Sena 0, Banal 0.

Meralco 82 – Almazan 18, Quinto 18, Hodge 10, Maliksi 7, Pasaol 7, Johnson 7, Black 6, Dario 6, Torres 3, Jose 0, Rios 0, Pascual 0.

Quarters: 20-23, 47-45, 71-70, 89-82.

– Rappler.com