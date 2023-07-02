Blackwater posts back-to-back wins, sends depleted San Miguel to 5th straight loss

CLOSE WIN. Troy Rosario and Blackwater escape San Miguel in the PBA On Tour.

Blackwater wins back-to-back games for the first time in the PBA On Tour behind a balanced attack of five players in double figures

MANILA, Philippines – Blackwater finally got a win run going in the PBA On Tour after hacking out a 103-101 victory over San Miguel at the San Juan Arena on Sunday, July 2.

Alternating wins and losses in their first seven games, the Bossing posted back-to-back triumphs and improved to 5-3 behind a balanced attack of five players in double-figure scoring.

Troy Rosario finished with 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists, while JVee Casio chalked up 13 points, including three pressure-packed free throws with 22 seconds remaining that gave Blackwater the lead for good.

A Jericho Cruz floater allowed the Beermen to surge ahead, 101-99, before Casio delivered the go-ahead freebies after getting fouled while taking a three-pointer.

Cruz then missed the potential game-winning teardrop shot with three seconds left as the Bossing escaped with the victory.

Baser Amer and Mike DiGregorio also delivered with 13 points, while Rashawn McCarthy added 10 points for Blackwater, which welcomed back new head coach Jeff Cariaso following his two-month stay in the United States.

“When we won last game, my challenge to them was to win two in a row. Because in a real conference – and for us, this is a real conference – you have to string wins together or else you do not have a chance,” said Cariaso.

“I’m really happy that they were able to deliver.”

Allyn Bulanadi topscored in the loss with a game-high 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field, while Cruz fired 25 points on top of 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

The one-two punch of Bulanadi and Cruz, though, still proved insufficient for a depleted San Miguel side missing several of its stars as it absorbed its fifth straight defeat and slipped to 2-6.

Aside from June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez, who are both with Gilas Pilipinas in Europe for its FIBA World Cup buildup, Marcio Lassiter, Mo Tautuaa, and Terrence Romeo are also out for the Beermen.

Marvin Lee had 15 points, 4 assists, and 3 steals in the defeat.

The Scores

Blackwater 103 – Rosario 19, DiGregorio 13, Casio 13, Amer 13, McCarthy 10, Sena 9, Suerte 8, Ilagan 6, Ayonayon 4, Banal 4, Publico 2, Ular 2, Escoto 0.

San Miguel 101 – Bulanadi 26, Cruz 25, Lee 15, Apacible 11, Brondial 10, Baclao 7, Faundo 4, Dela Cruz 3, De Vera 0.

Quarters: 28-21, 59-60, 79-75, 103-101.

– Rappler.com