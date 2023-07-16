Double-double machine Justin Arana dominates as Converge whips Ginebra

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Justin Arana posts his sixth double-double in nine games to power Converge to its second straight PBA On Tour victory

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Arana turned in another stellar double-double outing for Converge and showed the way in a 123-95 drubbing of Barangay Ginebra in the PBA On Tour at the San Juan Arena on Sunday, July 16.

Arana put up 30 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 blocks for his sixth double-double in the preseason tilt as the FiberXers picked up their second straight win and hiked their record to 5-4.

The incoming sophomore already notched a double-double at halftime with 14 points and 10 rebounds and continued his impressive showing in the third quarter, where he scored 13 to help Converge mount an 84-69 lead.

“One of our main goals in this PBA On Tour is for our key players to get their confidence and rhythm so we keep on going to them,” said FiberXers head coach Aldin Ayo of Arana.

“We want to establish his confidence and we want him to become solid in his role.”

Adrian Wong also starred for the FiberXers, knocking down eight three-pointers on a 61.5% clip and finished with 26 points.

Wong drained three triples in the final salvo as Converge saw its lead grow to as big as 31 points, 118-97, with under two minutes remaining.

Back from a two-game absence, Jeron Teng delivered 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists in the win, while Mike Nieto and Kevin Racal added 17 and 13 points, respectively.

Nards Pinto and Sidney Onwubere put up 19 points each for the Gin Kings, who lost their second straight game and slipped to 4-5.

It was a disappointing result for Ginebra, especially with head coach Tim Cone and star guard Scottie Thompson watching the Gin Kings for the first time since they returned from Gilas Pilipinas’ training camp in Europe.

Jeremiah Gray supplied 17 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds in the loss, while Jayson David had 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists.

The Scores

Converge 123 – Arana 30, Wong 26, Teng 18, Nieto 17, Racal 13, Ambohot 7, Mendoza 6, Stockton 6, Ebona 0, Guinto 0.

Barangay Ginebra 95 – Pinto 19, Onwubere 19, Gray 17, David 14, Gumaru 6, Pessumal 6, Aguilar 4, Salcedo 4, Aurin 2, Cu 2, Ubalde 2, Dillinger 0.

Quarters: 27-19, 52-47, 84-69, 123-95.

– Rappler.com