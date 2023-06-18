Converge weathers San Miguel, Cruz 41-point bomb; Terrafirma outguns Meralco

SCRAPPING AWAY. Converge guard Alec Stockton attempts a jump shot over San Miguel guard Jericho Cruz in the PBA On Tour exhibition series

Alec Stockton dons the hero cape for Converge in a nail-biting overtime win over Jericho Cruz-led San Miguel, while Eric Camson erupts for 30 in Terrafirma's takedown of Meralco

MANILA, Philippines – The Converge FiberXers climbed out of a 16-point hole and escaped the San Miguel Beermen, 113-111, in the first-ever PBA On Tour overtime game at the Ynares Sports Arena on Sunday, June 18.

Alec Stockton had one of his best games yet as a pro baller after tallying 23 points on a stellar 10-of-13 clip and 3-of-4 from three – the last being a side-step shot to tie the extra period at 111-all with 17.7 seconds left.

Off the ensuing San Miguel timeout, the former FEU scrapper then stripped Mo Tautuaa down low before a layup attempt, ran the break the other way, and dished the ball to a streaking Jerrick Balanza for the game-winning layup with 1.9 ticks left.

Jericho Cruz, who at the time was sizzling hot with 41 points, had just enough time for one last shot, but his catch from a Marvin Lee inbound pass was tapped away by Barkley Eboña before time expired.

Kevin Racal backstopped the balanced effort with 16 points and 10 rebounds off the bench while fellow former Letranite Balanza added 15 points also off the pine to go with 3 boards, 3 assists, and 2 steals.

Mike Nieto and Justine Arana each scored 13, with the latter adding 9 rebounds and a game-high 5 blocks to his tally as Jeron Teng chipped in 12 points, 5 dimes, and 3 boards.

All this collective effort was enough to put Cruz’s mammoth game for naught, as he finished his 41-point night with a 13-of-26 clip, 6-of-9 from downtown, and 9-of-12 from the line across 47 minutes of action.

Tautuaa finished with 15 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals, while his front court partner Rodney Brondial scored 6 of his 13 points in overtime to go with his 14 boards, 7 coming from the offensive end. Lee also tallied 13 points in the sorry loss.

Terrence Romeo, who came into the game averaging 21.8 points in 35 minutes, only scored 5 points in 14 minutes, reportedly raising concerns on a possible re-aggravation of his nagging hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, the Terrafirma Dyip denied the Meralco Bolts a late rally to come away with a 107-102 win.

Reserve forward Eric Camson came alive in the game’s pivotal third quarter, scoring 16 of his 30 points in that frame alone and set the table for Terrafirma to seize momentum with a 10-1 period-ending run, 84-73, right after he took a breather at the 4:03 mark.

Camson also finished with 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block, while top gunner Juami Tiongson was right there with him with 21 points, 6 dimes, and 4 swipes.

Veteran sniper Allein Maliksi paced the Bolts’ loss with a game-high 33 points on 10-of-16 shooting and a near-perfect 6-of-7 from three. Defensive anchor Cliff Hodge exploded on offense with 24 points on an 11-of-14 clip while still delivering the dirty work with 15 boards, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.

Bong Quinto also chipped in a double-double of 16 points and 10 assists as no other Meralco player breached double-digit scoring.

The Scores

First Game

Terrafirma 107 – Camson 30, Tiongson 21, Calvo 12, Go 11, Gomez de Liano 9, Alolino 8, Ramos 6, Camson 6, Cahilig 4, Mina 4, Taladua 2, Grospe 0, Alanes 0.

Meralco 102 – Maliksi 33, Hodge 24, Quinto 16, Torres 8, Dario 6, Caram 5, Pasaol 4, Rios 4, Johnson 0, Almazan 0

Quarters: 23-23, 54-55, 84-73, 107-102.

Second Game

Converge 113 – Stockton 23, Racal 16, Nieto 13, Balanza 13, Arana 13, Teng 12, Ebona 9, Zaldivar 5, Luib 5, Mendoza 2, Ambohot 0, Guinto 0.

San Miguel 111– Cruz 41, Tautuaa 15, Lee 13, Brondial 13, Bulanadi 9, Faundo 8, Romeo 5, De Vera 3, Baclao 2, Apacible 0, Saldua 0, , Lazarte 0.

Quarters: 15-24, 32-43, 65-69, 99-99 (reg.), 113-111 (OT).

– Rappler.com