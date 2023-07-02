PBA
Lee stars in rout of Meralco as perfect Magnolia nails 7th straight win

Delfin Dioquino
SCORER. Paul Lee catches fire for Magnolia in the PBA On Tour.

PBA Images

Paul Lee finds his mark from three-point land and helps Magnolia preserve its unbeaten run in the PBA On Tour

MANILA, Philippines – Paul Lee put on a shooting clinic as Magnolia kept its record unblemished in the PBA On Tour with a 121-101 demolition of Meralco at the San Juan Arena on Sunday, July 2.

Lee dropped 28 points on a blistering 7-of-9 clip from deep in just 19 minutes to power the unbeaten Hotshots to their seventh straight win in the preseason tournament.

Catching fire from the get-go, Lee erupted for 22 points in the first half alone as Magnolia mounted a 59-45 halftime lead on the way to the rout.

Five more Hotshots players scored in twin digits, with Jio Jalalon finishing with 18 points and 6 assists to backstop Lee, and James Laput churning out a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to go with 5 assists.

Mark Barroca added 13 points, 6 assists, and 2 steals in the win, while Joseph Eriobu and Jerrick Ahanmisi chipped in 11 points each.

The Bolts bridged the gap to 69-73 with three minutes left in the third quarter before Magnolia restored order behind a 15-1 run highlighted by 5 points from newcomer Eriobu to end the period comfortably ahead at 88-70.

With Lee sitting out the final 12 minutes, the Hotshots turned to Jalalon as the wily guard scattered 8 points in the final salvo.

Eriobu and David Murrell – another new player Magnolia acquired through a trade with Converge in April – also helped carry the offensive load in the last frame by scoring 6 points each in the period.

Diego Dario stepped up with 22 points off 6 triples for a Meralco side missing several of its guards, including Chris Newsome, Aaron Black, Chris Banchero, and Anjo Caram.

Bong Quinto contributed 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Bolts, who fell to 4-3.

The Scores

Magnolia 121 – Lee 28, Jalalon 18, Laput 14, Barroca 12, Eriobu 11, Ahanmisi 11, Tratter 8, Murrell 6, Mendoza 6, Dela Rosa 4, Reavis 3.

Meralco 101 – Dario 22, Quinto 14, Hodge 13, Johnson 13, Torres 12, Almazan 10, Maliksi 8, Pascual 7, Jose 2, Pasaol 0.

Quarters: 27-18, 59-45, 88-70, 121-101.

– Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
