Magnolia turns back Rain or Shine in Dumaguete to go up 9-0 in PBA On Tour

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In a clash between the top two teams in the PBA On Tour, Magnolia shows why it has remained unscathed as it bucks a slow start en route to its ninth straight win

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia kept its PBA On Tour record unblemished and gave Rain or Shine a 103-88 beating at the Lamberto Macias Sports and Cultural Center in Dumaguete City on Saturday, July 15.

In a clash between the top two teams in the preseason tournament, the Hotshots showed why they have remained unscathed as they bucked a slow start en route to their ninth straight victory.

Jio Jalalon came through on both ends, turning in 24 points, 7 assists, and 5 steals for Magnolia, which trailed by as many as 13 points before it regained its dangerous form that it flashed against its first eight opponents.

The Elasto Painters mounted a 27-14 cushion late in the opening quarter, but their lead quickly vanished as the Hotshots erupted for 30 points and entered the break up 48-42.

Jalalon then took over, scattering 18 of his 24 points in the second half to power Magnolia to its seventh double-digit win.

Knocking down four triples, Jerrick Ahanmisi fired 18 points, Rome dela Rosa chimed in 13 points, while David Murrell added 10 points as the Hotshots guaranteed themselves of the top spot in the PBA On Tour.

Even if it drops its last two games against Phoenix and Terrafirma, Magnolia will finish with a better record than Rain or Shine, which fell to 6-2, and third-running Blackwater (6-3).

Abu Tratter made his presence felt in the victory with 6 points and 14 rebounds.

Jhonard Clarito netted 17 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals in the loss that snapped the Elasto Painters’ two-game winning streak.

Gian Mamuyac and Andrei Caracut had 14 and 13 points, respectively, for Rain or Shine.

The Scores

Magnolia 103 – Jalalon 22, Ahanmisi 18, Dela Rosa 13, Murrell 10, Barroca 9, Laput 8, Eriobu 5, Abueva 4, Tratter 4, Mendoza 4, Corpuz 0, Reavis 0.

Rain or Shine 88 – Clarito 15, Mamuyac 14, Caracut 13, Santillan 9, Asistio 9, Ildefonso 8, Belga 6, Ponferrada 5, Belo 5, Borboran 2.

Quarters: 18-27, 48-42, 76-72, 103-88.

– Rappler.com