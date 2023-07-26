Magnolia trips Terrafirma to complete PBA On Tour sweep

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BIG MAN. James Laput in an action for Magnolia in the PBA On Tour.

Magnolia secures the top honors in the PBA On Tour with an immaculate 11-0 record

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia completed its perfect run in the PBA On Tour after a 106-92 win over Terrafirma behind James Laput and Joseph Eriobu at the San Juan Arena on Wednesday, July 26.

Laput posted a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Hotshots, who secured the top honors in the preseason tournament with an immaculate 11-0 record.

Eriobu chimed in 15 points off the bench as he connived with Laput in the decisive fourth quarter where Magnolia pulled away for good.

The Dyip trailed by only a single possession at the end of the third period, 69-72, before the Hotshots erupted for 34 points in the final frame, with Eriobu and Laput scoring 9 and 7 points, respectively, during that stretch.

Mark Barroca also delivered in the win with 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Aris Dionisio added 10 points.

Bucking a rough shooting performance that saw him go 1-of-5 from the field, Jio Jalalon made his presence felt for Magnolia with 12 assists and 8 rebounds.

The Hotshots clinched another double-digit win – their ninth in 11 games – despite sitting out top gunner Paul Lee for the third straight match.

Andreas Cahilig and Javi Gomez de Liaño finished with 14 points each and combined for 15 rebounds in the loss as Terrafirma wrapped up its campaign with a 4-7 record, good for ninth place.

Eric Camson produced 13 points and 8 rebounds for the Dyip, while Juami Tiongson and Gelo Alolino scored 12 points apiece.

The Scores

Magnolia 106 – Laput 16, Eriobu 15, Barroca 12, Dionisio 10, Dela Rosa 9, Escoto 8, Ahanmisi 6, Mendoza 6, Murrell 6, Reavis 4, Tratter , Abueva 4, Jalalon 3, Corpuz 3,

Terrafirma 92 – Cahilig 14, Gomez de Liano 14, Camson 13, Tiongson 12, Alolino 12, Go 10, Calvo 9, Daquioag 8, Alanes 0, Grospe 0

Quarters: 24-17, 48-42, 72-69, 106-92.

– Rappler.com