Magnolia adds TNT to victims list, stays perfect in PBA On Tour

Magnolia seizes solo top spot in the PBA On Tour after coasting to a 33-point romp of winless TNT

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia stayed perfect in the PBA On Tour and ripped winless TNT to shreds behind a balanced attack, 96-63, at the Ynares Sports Arena on Friday, June 16.

Six players – led by Rome dela Rosa – scored in double figures as the Hotshots seized solo top spot in the preseason tournament with a pristine 5-0 record, breaking their tie with fellow unbeaten squad Rain or Shine (4-0).

Dela Rosa finished with 19 points and 6 rebounds, Joseph Eriobu chalked up 14 points, while Mark Barroca, Jerrick Ahanmisi, David Murrell, and James Laput chipped in 11 points apiece.

Laput also delivered 13 rebounds and 3 blocks as he continues to make a case for an increase in playing time when the PBA season opens in October.

Bucking a relatively lethargic start, Magnolia erased a 15-18 deficit at the end of the opening quarter and banked on Dela Rosa in the second frame to build a 43-31 halftime lead.

With star teammates Paul Lee and Calvin Abueva sidelined, Dela Rosa erupted for 11 points in the second period, where the Hotshots held the Tropang Giga to just 13 points.

Magnolia then pulled away for good in the final salvo and outscored a TNT side missing stars Jayson Castro, Mikey Williams, Roger Pogoy, Poy Erram, and Calvin Oftana, 31-11, in the quarter.

The blowout, though, still had its thrilling moments thanks to Murrell, the reigning PBA Slam Dunk Contest champion.

Murrell treated the sizable crowd at the Ynares Sports Arena to an aerial show as he slammed home a pair of breakaway dunks in the final four minutes.

Glenn Khobuntin put up 23 points and 5 rebounds for the Tropang Giga, who have yet to win after three games.

Without its core, TNT filled its roster with San Beda players Peter Alfaro, Clifford Jopia, Damie Cuntapay, and JV Gallego.

The Scores

Magnolia 96 – Dela Rosa 19, Eriobu 14, Barroca 11, Laput 11, Ahanmisi 11, Murrell 11, Mendoza 8, Corpuz 8, Corpuz 5, Jalalon 4, Reavis 2, Sangalang 0.

TNT 63 – Khobuntin 23, Cruz 11, Varilla 10, Marcelo 8, Ganuelas-Rosser 6, Cuntapay 3, Gallego 2, Tungcab 0, Jopia 0, Alfaro 0.

Quarters: 15-18, 43-31, 65-52, 96-63.

– Rappler.com