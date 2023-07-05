Maliksi shines in UST homecoming as Meralco halts Ginebra win streak

COMEBACK. Allein Maliksi returns to his alma mater UST and powers Meralco to victory.

Allein Maliksi catches fire from the get-go in his UST return to help Meralco get back on track in the PBA On Tour

MANILA, Philippines – Allein Maliksi showed out in his UST homecoming and powered Meralco to a 106-93 win over surging Barangay Ginebra in the PBA On Tour at the Quadricentennial Pavilion on Wednesday, July 5.

A former Growling Tiger, Maliksi chalked up 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals as the Bolts got back on track in the preseason tournament and halted the Gin Kings’ winning streak at three games.

Maliksi capped his performance with a tough layup with two minutes remaining that essentially sealed the win after Ginebra trimmed an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter, 81-99, to just 92-102.

“It feels good to play here again,” Maliksi said in Filipino. “It is a nostalgic feeling. There were a lot of memories that I built here when I was in college and I was a student-athlete here.”

Bong Quinto shared the scoring load with Maliksi by firing 22 points on a healthy 5-of-7 clip from three-point land, while Cliff Hodge produced all-around numbers of 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Seldom-used guard Frankie Johnson scored in twin digits for the third straight game with 14 points off the bench as he continued his solid play in the absence of guards Chris Newsome, Aaron Black, Chris Banchero, and Anjo Caram.

Taking advantage of Ginebra missing its twin towers of Japeth Aguilar and Christian Standhardinger, Raymond Almazan made his presence felt in the win with a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Maliksi came out with guns blazing as he scattered 13 points in the opening quarter to help his side mount a commanding 37-21 advantage.

The Bolts’ lead peaked at 19 points, 55-36, off a Hodge layup with under three minutes left in the first half and they never got threatened the rest of the way en route to hiking their record to 5-3.

Von Pessumal topscored with 26 points for the Gin Kings, but they were unable to weave their comeback magic when they turned back Blackwater, Rain or Shine, and Terrafirma in succession over the past two weeks.

Jeremiah Gray finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals in the loss.

The hero in their win over the Dyip, former UST standout Aljon Mariano turned in a relatively quiet outing of 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals for 4-4 Ginebra.

The Scores

Meralco 106 – Maliksi 23, Quinto 22, Johnson 14, Hodge 15, Almazan 13, Rios 6, Dario 5, Pascual 4, Jose 2, Torres 2, Pasaol 0.

Barangay Ginebra 93 – Pessumal 26, Gray 15, Onwubere 14, David 12, R. Aguilar 8, Mariano 8, Pinto 5, Aurin 3, Gumaru 2, Dillinger 0, Espanola 0.

Quarters: 37-21, 57-46, 91-76, 106-93.

– Rappler.com