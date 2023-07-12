Pasaol snaps out of slump, drains 7 triples as Meralco trips NLEX in rain-delayed game

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A rain delay hardly cools down Alvin Pasaol as he rediscovers his touch after going scoreless in the past two games to help Meralco notch back-to-back wins in the PBA On Tour

MANILA, Philippines – Alvin Pasaol shot the lights out from deep and powered Meralco to a 96-83 win over NLEX in the PBA On Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Wednesday, July 12.

Pasaol flashed his fiery form in a game momentarily delayed by heavy rain, finishing with a game-high 25 points on a 7-of-12 clip from three-point land as the Bolts notched back-to-back victories to improve to a 6-3 record.

Rain halted play for about 15 minutes midway through the fourth quarter as water leaked from the roof, leaving slippery spots on the floor.

But the stoppage hardly cooled down Pasaol, who sank three triples inside the final 6:20 minutes to help Meralco seal the win.

It was a breakthrough performance for the former UE Red Warriors star after he went scoreless in the past two matches and missed all of his 13 three-pointers in the last four games.

Overall, Pasaol made more treys in one game than the five triples he buried in his first eight outings in the preseason tournament, which – according to Bolts assistant coach Reynel Hugnatan – is a result of the extra work he puts in.

“I’ve seen him take extra shots for the past how many days,” said Hugnatan in Filipino. “When he sank his first shot, he gained his confidence.”

Raymond Almazan posted 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks in the triumph, while Diego Dario and Allein Maliksi chimed in 11 points apiece.

Franky Johnson added 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists for Meralco, which welcomed back Aaron Black from an injury.

Black went scoreless as he missed all seven of his field goals but he still made his presence felt with 9 assists and 5 rebounds.

Don Trollano chalked up 17 points and 9 rebounds off the bench in the loss that dropped the Road Warriors to 3-5.

Sean Anthony produced 15 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals for NLEX, Matt Nieto tallied 15 points, 9 assists, and 2 steals, while Kevin Alas and Robbie Herndon chipped in 10 points apiece.

Herndon, who parted ways with San Miguel after a one-year stint with the Beermen that saw him win a championship, signed a two-year deal with the Road Warriors.

The Scores

Meralco 96 – Pasaol 25, Almazan 12, Dario 11, Maliksi 11, Johnson 10, Rios 6, Pascual 6, Hodge 4, Torres 4, Quinto 3, Jose 2, Black 0.

NLEX 83 – Anthony 15, Trollano 17, Nieto 11, Herndon 10, Alas 10, Doliguez 9, Pascual 4, Adamos 3, Fajardo 0.

Quarters: 24-20, 43-39, 71-62, 96-83.

– Rappler.com