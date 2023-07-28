Clutch Maliksi hits lift Meralco past Rain or Shine in PBA On Tour

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GUNNER. Allein Maliksi in action for Meralco in the PBA On Tour.

Allein Maliksi comes alive in the fourth quarter as Rain or Shine ends its PBA On Tour campaign with a win

MANILA, Philippines – Allein Maliksi dropped 18 points and brought Meralco home with a bunch of clutch shots in a 103-95 win over Rain or Shine in the PBA On Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Friday, July 28.

Maliksi scored the Bolts’ last 9 points as they warded off a gritty Elasto Painters comeback to end their campaign in the preseason tournament with a 7-4 record, currently good for third place.

Held to just 5 points in the first three quarters, Maliksi erupted for 13 in the final frame, delivering the finishing touches in the win-clinching 14-2 run.

Rain or Shine erased a 12-point deficit and seized a 92-89 lead with under three minutes left before an Aaron Black and-one and a Raymar Jose putback regained the upper hand for Meralco at 94-92.

Maliksi then took over as he stringed 9 straight points off a pair of free throws, triple, and back-to-back short stabs to guide the Bolts to victory.

Jose earned Player of the Game honors with a huge 22-point, 18-rebound double-double, stepping up big with Meralco missing starting forward Cliff Hodge.

Black also starred with a triple-double of 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, while Raymond Almazan produced 18 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 blocks in the win.

Alvin Pasaol added 12 points and 7 rebounds for the Bolts.

Mac Belo, traded by Meralco to the Elasto Painters in a straight swap for Norbert Torres in May, showed out against his former team as he powered his new squad with 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals.

His two foul shots gave Rain or Shine a 92-89 edge, but the team fizzled out and scored just 2 points the rest of the way.

Still, the Elasto Painters capped their On Tour campaign at second place with an 8-3 card.

Santi Santillan put up 13 points and 6 rebounds in the loss, while Nick Demusis posted 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Scores

Meralco 103 – Jose 22, Almazan 18, Maliksi 18, Black 15, Pasaol 12, Dario 9, Quinto 5, Rios 2, Pascual 2, Torres 0

Rain or Shine 95 – Belo 22, Santillan 13, Mamuyac 11, Caracut 11, Demusis 10, Belga 9, Clarito 6, Asistio 5, Nambatac 4, Ildefonso 2, Ponferrada 2, Borboran 0

Quarters: 26-22, 55-50, 73-71, 103-95.

– Rappler.com