Clutch Maliksi hits lift Meralco past Rain or Shine in PBA On Tour

MANILA, Philippines – Allein Maliksi dropped 18 points and brought Meralco home with a bunch of clutch shots in a 103-95 win over Rain or Shine in the PBA On Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Friday, July 28.
Maliksi scored the Bolts’ last 9 points as they warded off a gritty Elasto Painters comeback to end their campaign in the preseason tournament with a 7-4 record, currently good for third place.
Held to just 5 points in the first three quarters, Maliksi erupted for 13 in the final frame, delivering the finishing touches in the win-clinching 14-2 run.
Rain or Shine erased a 12-point deficit and seized a 92-89 lead with under three minutes left before an Aaron Black and-one and a Raymar Jose putback regained the upper hand for Meralco at 94-92.
Maliksi then took over as he stringed 9 straight points off a pair of free throws, triple, and back-to-back short stabs to guide the Bolts to victory.
Jose earned Player of the Game honors with a huge 22-point, 18-rebound double-double, stepping up big with Meralco missing starting forward Cliff Hodge.
Black also starred with a triple-double of 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, while Raymond Almazan produced 18 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 blocks in the win.
Alvin Pasaol added 12 points and 7 rebounds for the Bolts.
Mac Belo, traded by Meralco to the Elasto Painters in a straight swap for Norbert Torres in May, showed out against his former team as he powered his new squad with 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals.
His two foul shots gave Rain or Shine a 92-89 edge, but the team fizzled out and scored just 2 points the rest of the way.
Still, the Elasto Painters capped their On Tour campaign at second place with an 8-3 card.
Santi Santillan put up 13 points and 6 rebounds in the loss, while Nick Demusis posted 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Scores
Meralco 103 – Jose 22, Almazan 18, Maliksi 18, Black 15, Pasaol 12, Dario 9, Quinto 5, Rios 2, Pascual 2, Torres 0
Rain or Shine 95 – Belo 22, Santillan 13, Mamuyac 11, Caracut 11, Demusis 10, Belga 9, Clarito 6, Asistio 5, Nambatac 4, Ildefonso 2, Ponferrada 2, Borboran 0
Quarters: 26-22, 55-50, 73-71, 103-95.
– Rappler.com
