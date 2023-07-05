Sean Anthony takes over as NLEX sinks NorthPort

Sean Anthony, 37, outworks his younger opponents as he powers NLEX to its second straight win in the PBA On Tour

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran Sean Anthony showed he has plenty of gas left in the tank after steering NLEX to a 95-87 win over NorthPort in the PBA On Tour at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion on Wednesday, July 5.

The 37-year-old forward, who has battled numerous injuries throughout his career, delivered 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals as the Road Warriors notched their second straight win in the preseason tiff to improve to 3-4.

Anthony scattered 10 points in the fourth quarter, helping NLEX pull away after it led by just a whisker, 67-66, at the start of the period.

Five more Road Warriors scored in double figures, with Don Trollano backstopping Anthony by churning out a near triple-double of 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists off the bench.

Clint Doliguez chimed in 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals in the win, Kris Rosales finished with 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals, while Ben Adamos put up 10 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals.

Kevin Alas added 11 points for NLEX, which fended off a Batang Pier comeback powered by Arvin Tolentino.

Tolentino knocked down a pair of triples that cut their deficit to 85-93 with under two minutes remaining and had a chance to bridge the gap closer when he drew a foul while taking a three-pointer.

But Tolentino missed all of his three free throws and Alas sealed the win with a layup with a minute left.

Paul Zamar chalked up 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists for NorthPort, which absorbed its second straight loss and dropped to 3-4 for a four-way tie with NLEX, Converge, and Phoenix for sixth place.

JM Calma and MJ Ayaay posted 17 and 13 points, respectively, in the loss.

The Scores

NLEX 95 – Anthony 25, Doliguez 14, Rosales 13, Trollano 12, Alas 11, Adamos 10, Pascual 6, Guissani 2, Nieto 2, Paniamogan 0.

NorthPort 87 – Zamar 22, Calma 17, Ayaay 13, Tolentino 9, Santos 7, Munzon 6, Yu 6, Salado 3, Balagasay 2, Gabriel 2, Comboy 0, Bauzon 0.

Quarters: 23-24, 52-44, 67-66, 95-87.

– Rappler.com