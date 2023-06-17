Fran Yu locked in from deep as NorthPort sinks Ginebra to stretch PBA On Tour streak

SHOWCASE. Fran Yu shines for NorthPort in the PBA On Tour.

Fran Yu gives a glimpse of his PBA potential as he anchors NorthPort to victory with a barrage of three-pointers against Ginebra

MANILA, Philippines – NorthPort continued its resurgence in the PBA On Tour and toppled Barangay Ginebra in come-from-behind fashion, 101-95, at the Batangas City Coliseum on Saturday, June 17.

Former Letran standout Fran Yu turned in a cool 21-point, 8-assist line as the Batang Pier claimed its third straight win after dropping its first two contests in the preseason tournament.

Yu, who is touted as one of the top prospects in the upcoming PBA Draft, shot an impressive 6-of-10 clip from three-point land in 27 minutes off the bench.

Paul Zamar finished with 16 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists, while JM Calma added 16 points and 6 rebounds for NorthPort, which overcame a sloppy start after it allowed the Gin Kings to build a 32-17 first-quarter lead.

Zamar unloaded 7 points in the second period, where the Batang Pier scored 19 more points to wrest the upper hand from Ginebra and enter the break up 45-41.

NorthPort never trailed again, with its lead peaking at 93-80 with two minutes left in the game.

Arvin Tolentino contributed 15 points and 9 rebounds in the win, while Joshua Munzon flirted with a triple-double after posting 8 points, 10 assists, 9 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Jeremiah Gray saw his 26-point, 11-rebound game go for naught for the Gin Kings, whose stars Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, and Japeth Aguilar entered Gilas Pilipinas’ camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna.

Ginebra fell to 1-3.

Von Pessumal chimed in 16 points in the loss, Jayson David had 15 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks, while Nards Pinto recorded 14 points and 10 assists.

The Scores

NorthPort 101 – Yu 21, Zamar 16, Calma 16, Tolentino 15, Munzon 8, Bauzon 8, Salado 8, Ayaay 5. Balagasay 2, Comboy 2, Gabriel 0, Olivario 0.

Barangay Ginebra 95 – Gray 26, Pessumal 16, David 15, Pinto 14, Mariano 10, R. Aguilar 9, Onwubere 3, Gumaru 2, Dillinger 0, Cu 0, Aurin 0.

Quarters: 17-32, 45-41, 68-63, 101-95.

– Rappler.com