Arvin Tolentino fires 41 to equal PBA On Tour mark in NorthPort rout of Phoenix

Delfin Dioquino

Arvin Tolentino sinks seven three-pointers as he matches San Miguel guard Jericho Cruz for most points in a game in the PBA On Tour

MANILA, Philippines – Arvin Tolentino erupted for a PBA On Tour record-tying 41 points and anchored NorthPort to a 105-86 whipping of Phoenix at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Friday, July 14.

Tolentino caught fire on a cold, rainy day as he shot 14-of-22 from the field, including a fiery 7-of-11 clip from long range, as he equalled San Miguel guard Jericho Cruz for most points in a game in the preseason tiff.

Groomed by the Batang Pier to be their main man after the departure of Robert Bolick, Tolentino dropped 12 points in the fourth quarter, including a four-point play, before coach Bonnie Tan subbed him out with five minutes left.

“He wants to prove something. He got challenged after I told him last time to be consistent,” said Tan in a mix of Filipino and English.

“We need a leader. He wants to take that spot as a leader. I told him he has to perform every game consistently.”

It was still a tied game at the end of the opening period, 21-21, before Tolentino hit his groove, scattering 12 points in the pivotal second quarter as NorthPort entered the break up 53-44.

The Batang Pier gradually padded their lead and enjoyed a cushion that grew as big as 25 points, 94-69, off a Tolentino three-pointer.

JM Calma backstopped Tolentino with 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals, while Paul Zamar delivered 14 points and 4 rebounds.

Fran Yu added 8 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals as NorthPort won back-to-back games to improve to 5-4.

Raul Soyud starred for the Fuel Masters, who absorbed their third straight loss and fell to 3-6, with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals off the bench.

Larry Muyang netted a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double in the defeat.

The Scores

NorthPort 105 – Tolentino 41, Calma 21, Zamar 14, Yu 8, Santos 4, Munzon 4, Ayaay 3, Balagasay 2, Salado 2, Bauzon 2, Gabriel 2, Comboy 2, Olivario 0, Bulawan 0.

Phoenix 86 – Soyud 16, Lalata 14, Muyang 11, Jazul 11, Mocon 9, Tio 8, Camacho 6, Celda 5, Manganti 2, Alejandro 0, Garcia 0, Fetalvero 0, Atienza 0.

Quarters: 21-21, 53-44, 82-65, 105-86.

– Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
