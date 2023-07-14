Arvin Tolentino fires 41 to equal PBA On Tour mark in NorthPort rout of Phoenix

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Arvin Tolentino sinks seven three-pointers as he matches San Miguel guard Jericho Cruz for most points in a game in the PBA On Tour

MANILA, Philippines – Arvin Tolentino erupted for a PBA On Tour record-tying 41 points and anchored NorthPort to a 105-86 whipping of Phoenix at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Friday, July 14.

Tolentino caught fire on a cold, rainy day as he shot 14-of-22 from the field, including a fiery 7-of-11 clip from long range, as he equalled San Miguel guard Jericho Cruz for most points in a game in the preseason tiff.

Groomed by the Batang Pier to be their main man after the departure of Robert Bolick, Tolentino dropped 12 points in the fourth quarter, including a four-point play, before coach Bonnie Tan subbed him out with five minutes left.

“He wants to prove something. He got challenged after I told him last time to be consistent,” said Tan in a mix of Filipino and English.

“We need a leader. He wants to take that spot as a leader. I told him he has to perform every game consistently.”

It was still a tied game at the end of the opening period, 21-21, before Tolentino hit his groove, scattering 12 points in the pivotal second quarter as NorthPort entered the break up 53-44.

The Batang Pier gradually padded their lead and enjoyed a cushion that grew as big as 25 points, 94-69, off a Tolentino three-pointer.

JM Calma backstopped Tolentino with 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals, while Paul Zamar delivered 14 points and 4 rebounds.

Fran Yu added 8 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals as NorthPort won back-to-back games to improve to 5-4.

Raul Soyud starred for the Fuel Masters, who absorbed their third straight loss and fell to 3-6, with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals off the bench.

Larry Muyang netted a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double in the defeat.

The Scores

NorthPort 105 – Tolentino 41, Calma 21, Zamar 14, Yu 8, Santos 4, Munzon 4, Ayaay 3, Balagasay 2, Salado 2, Bauzon 2, Gabriel 2, Comboy 2, Olivario 0, Bulawan 0.

Phoenix 86 – Soyud 16, Lalata 14, Muyang 11, Jazul 11, Mocon 9, Tio 8, Camacho 6, Celda 5, Manganti 2, Alejandro 0, Garcia 0, Fetalvero 0, Atienza 0.

Quarters: 21-21, 53-44, 82-65, 105-86.

– Rappler.com