Rain or Shine back to winning ways after surviving NorthPort comeback

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine averted a massive collapse and hacked out a 118-112 win over NorthPort to get back on track in the PBA On Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Wednesday, July 19.
The Elasto Painters enjoyed a lead as big as 20 points, 91-71, but needed to grind it out until the final buzzer to sink the Batang Pier as they avenged their 15-point loss to unbeaten Magnolia over the weekend.
Santi Santillan delivered 20 points and 6 rebounds, while Anton Asistio netted 17 points and 5 assists as he hit key three-pointers in the fourth quarter that proved crucial in repelling NorthPort.
Asistio hit three straight triples to give Rain or Shine a 108-93 lead before the Batang Pier rode on a 19-10 run highlighted by 6 points each from JM Calma and Jesper Ayaay to narrow the gap to 112-118 with under 40 seconds left.
But the Batang Pier missed their last two three-point attempts and ran out of time to complete the comeback.
Andrei Caracut chimed in 17 points and 6 assists, Shaun Ildefonso supplied 14 points and 4 steals, while Gian Mamuyac added 12 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds as Rain or Shine won even without head coach Yeng Guiao.
Guiao is in Bali, Indonesia for a family vacation.
“There were lapses in the endgame because we had a lot of turnovers. But eventually, we got the win. Thank God,” said Elasto Painters deputy Mike Buendia.
Beau Belga made his presence felt with 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists for Rain or Shine, which improved to 7-2.
Coming off the bench, Calma produced a 22-point, 16-rebound double-double in the loss that snapped a two-game winning streak and dropped the Batang Pier to 5-5.
Arvin Tolentino got limited to 20 points after erupting for an On Tour record-equaling 41 points in a 105-86 blowout of Phoenix five days ago.
The Scores
Rain or Shine 118 – Santillan 20, Asistio 17, Caracut 17, Ildefonso 14, Mamuyac 12, Belo 11, Ponferrada 10, Belga 9, Clarito 6, Borboran 0.
NorthPort 112 – Calma 22, Tolentino 20, Yu 19, Salado 16, Munzon 9, Zamar 8, Ayaay 6, Santos 4, Balagasay 2, Bauzon 2, Gabriel 0, Olivario 0.
Quarters: 30-27, 56-45, 93-77, 118-112.
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.