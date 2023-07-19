Rain or Shine back to winning ways after surviving NorthPort comeback

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine averted a massive collapse and hacked out a 118-112 win over NorthPort to get back on track in the PBA On Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Wednesday, July 19.

The Elasto Painters enjoyed a lead as big as 20 points, 91-71, but needed to grind it out until the final buzzer to sink the Batang Pier as they avenged their 15-point loss to unbeaten Magnolia over the weekend.

Santi Santillan delivered 20 points and 6 rebounds, while Anton Asistio netted 17 points and 5 assists as he hit key three-pointers in the fourth quarter that proved crucial in repelling NorthPort.

Asistio hit three straight triples to give Rain or Shine a 108-93 lead before the Batang Pier rode on a 19-10 run highlighted by 6 points each from JM Calma and Jesper Ayaay to narrow the gap to 112-118 with under 40 seconds left.

But the Batang Pier missed their last two three-point attempts and ran out of time to complete the comeback.

Andrei Caracut chimed in 17 points and 6 assists, Shaun Ildefonso supplied 14 points and 4 steals, while Gian Mamuyac added 12 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds as Rain or Shine won even without head coach Yeng Guiao.

Guiao is in Bali, Indonesia for a family vacation.

“There were lapses in the endgame because we had a lot of turnovers. But eventually, we got the win. Thank God,” said Elasto Painters deputy Mike Buendia.

Beau Belga made his presence felt with 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists for Rain or Shine, which improved to 7-2.

Coming off the bench, Calma produced a 22-point, 16-rebound double-double in the loss that snapped a two-game winning streak and dropped the Batang Pier to 5-5.

Arvin Tolentino got limited to 20 points after erupting for an On Tour record-equaling 41 points in a 105-86 blowout of Phoenix five days ago.

The Scores

Rain or Shine 118 – Santillan 20, Asistio 17, Caracut 17, Ildefonso 14, Mamuyac 12, Belo 11, Ponferrada 10, Belga 9, Clarito 6, Borboran 0.

NorthPort 112 – Calma 22, Tolentino 20, Yu 19, Salado 16, Munzon 9, Zamar 8, Ayaay 6, Santos 4, Balagasay 2, Bauzon 2, Gabriel 0, Olivario 0.

Quarters: 30-27, 56-45, 93-77, 118-112.

– Rappler.com