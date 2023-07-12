Asistio nails big hits as Rain or Shine keeps TNT winless in PBA On Tour

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Anton Asistio plays hero as Rain or Shine avoids being the first team to lose to TNT in the preseason tournament

MANILA, Philippines – Anton Asistio hit big buckets late and propelled Rain or Shine to a thrilling 106-100 win over luckless TNT in the PBA On Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Wednesday, July 12.

Asistio delivered 16 points, including back-to-back baskets that gave his side a 102-98 lead with a minute left, as the Elasto Painters avoided being the first team to lose to the Tropang Giga in the preseason tournament.

Gian Mamuyac starred for Rain or Shine with 21 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals, while Santi Santillan put up 13 points and 7 rebounds, with the two also sinking crucial shots in the endgame.

TNT still led 98-96 with two minutes remaining before Mamuyac knotted the score off a pair of free throws and Asistio completed a 6-0 blitz with a gutsy layup and a pull up jumper in succession for a four-point edge.

Dave Marcelo cut the Tropang Giga deficit, 100-102, but Santillan practically sealed the win by canning his corner three-pointer with under 40 seconds left.

“We need this kind of games. We just want to be able to put ourselves in different situations where we need to learn how to win in the endgame,” said Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao in Filipino.

“This is a good mental preparation for the close games.”

Jewel Ponferada added 12 points and Jhonard Clarito chimed in 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals for the Elasto Painters, who improved to 6-1 to bolster their position at second place.

Beau Belga, Mark Borboran, and Shaun Ildefonso all finished with 8 points and combined for 17 rebounds and 7 assists.

Rain or Shine got its work cut out for it as TNT, which lost by a staggering average of 28.3 points in its last four games, turned competitive with the addition of its PBA 3×3 players like Almond Vosotros and Ping Exciminiano.

Vosotros showed off his range and buried three straight treys to start the fourth quarter that gave the Tropang Giga a 92-87 lead.

But TNT, still without several of its stars in Jayson Castro, Mikey Williams, Calvin Oftana, Roger Pogoy, and Kelly Williams, fizzled down the stretch and remained winless in seven games.

Glenn Khobuntin paced the Tropang Giga with a monster double-double output of 24 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 steals, while Jaydee Tungcab and Kib Montalbo tallied 16 and 12 points, respectively.

Vosotros had 11 points.

The Scores

Rain or Shine 106 – Mamuyac 21, Asistio 16, Santillan 13, Ponferrada 12, Clarito 10, Borboran 8, Ildefonso 8, Belga 8, Caracut 7, Demusis 3, Belo 0.

TNT 100 – Khobuntin 24, Tungcab 16, Montalbo 12, Cruz 12, Vosotros 11, Exciminiano 6, Marcelo 6, Cuntapay 4, Flores 4, Mendoza 4, Jopia 2, Alfaro 0.

Quarters: 24-26, 52-46, 74-76, 106-100.

