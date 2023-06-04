Romeo stars as San Miguel dominates vs shorthanded Ginebra

SCORER. Terrence Romeo powers San Miguel in the PBA On Tour.

Terrence Romeo shines bright in a matchup devoid of star power and tows San Miguel to back-to-back wins in the PBA On Tour

MANILA, Philippines – Terrence Romeo strutted his offensive stuff and steered San Miguel to a 90-78 win over Barangay Ginebra in the PBA On Tour at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City on Sunday, June 4.

Romeo fired 21 points on top of 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals as he shone bright in a matchup devoid of star power and towed the Beermen to back-to-back wins in the preseason tournament.

Both teams played without several of their key players, with San Miguel sitting out six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo and veteran guard Marcio Lassiter.

The Gin Kings, meanwhile, missed the services of stars Scottie Thompson, Christian Standhardinger, Jamie Malonzo, Japeth Aguilar, and Stanley Pringle.

But Romeo still made sure to dazzle, scoring 16 points in the second half as the Beermen cruised in the wire-to-wire victory that hiked their record to 2-1.

Jericho Cruz backstopped Romeo with 18 points and CJ Perez had 15 points, while Rodney Brondial put up a 12-point, 16-rebound double-double.

Brondial set the tone in the triumph, scattering 8 points in the opening quarter to help mount a 23-13 cushion. San Miguel never looked back, with its lead swelling to its biggest at 79-55 early in the fourth period.

Allyn Bulanadi came off the bench and added 10 points and 5 rebounds for the Beermen.

Without a huge chunk of its core, Ginebra leaned on Kim Aurin – a standout from the Gin Kings’ PBA 3×3 squad – as the former Perpetual Altas star delivered a team-high 18 points with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals.

Aurin is expected to join the upcoming PBA Draft in September.

The Scores

San Miguel 90 – Romeo 21, Cruz 18, Perez 15, Brondial 12, Bulanadi 10, Lee 8, Faundo 3, Baclao 2, Tautuaa 1, Baclao 0, De Vera 0, Apacible 0.

Barangay Ginebra 78 – Aurin 18, Mariano 17, R.Aguilar 14, Gray 9, Pinto 3, Pessumal 6, Salcedo 4, Espanola 3, Dillinger 2, David 2, Gumaru 0.

Quarters: 23-13, 45-27, 71-52, 90-78.

– Rappler.com