Vosotros delivers big hits as TNT outlasts Phoenix to snap winless streak

Almond Vosotros takes over in the fourth quarter as TNT barges into the winning column after losing its first seven games

MANILA, Philippines – TNT finally snapped out of its funk in the PBA On Tour after grinding out a 96-88 win over Phoenix courtesy of a bevy of Almond Vosotros’ clutch baskets at the Ynares Sports Arena on Wednesday, July 19.

Vosotros finished with 16 points and 2 steals, taking over in the fourth quarter as the Tropang Giga barged into the winning column after losing their first seven games.

A day after guiding TNT to another PBA 3×3 leg title, Vosotros showed he has not lost his touch in the 5-on-5 game by scoring 10 points in a 13-1 run inside the final eight minutes that took the fight out of the Fuel Masters.

Trailing 71-81 at the end of the third salvo, Phoenix clawed its way back and pulled level at 83-83 after opening the final frame with a 12-2 blitz laced with 5 straight Sean Manganti points and capped by an RR Garcia trey.

But Vosotros answered with his own triple to regain the upper hand for the Tropang Giga and scored 7 points more, including 5 in a row that gave his side a 96-84 cushion, and eventually, the win.

“In 3×3, 5-on-5, Almond is Almond. Was not a surprise there,” said TNT deputy Sandy Arespacochaga. “We let Almond be Almond.”

Glenn Khobuntin powered the Tropang Giga with 21 points and 7 rebounds, Carl Bryan Cruz hit 15 points with 4 rebounds and 3 assists, while Kib Montalbo posted 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Manganti tallied 18 points and 9 rebounds to pace the Fuel Masters, who absorbed their fourth straight loss and dropped to 3-7.

Garcia and Tyler Tio each had 15 points in the defeat, while Chris Lalata registered a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double before fouling out early in the fourth quarter.

The Scores

TNT 96 – Khobuntin 21, You 16, Cruz 15, Montalbo 13, Flores 9, Exciminiano 6, Mendoza 5, De Leon 5, Heruela 3, Marcelo 2, Cuntapay 1, Jopia 0

Phoenix 88 – Manganti 18, Tio 15, Garcia 15, Lalata 13, Mocon 10, Celda 7, Camacho 6, Rangel 2, Alejandro 2, Atienza 0, Fetalvero 0.

Quarters: 25-24, 51-40, 81-71, 96-88.

