Ginebra nips Blackwater off Hill FT blunder; Ambohot erupts as Converge routs TNT

PRODUCTIVE. Ginebra forward Sidney Onwubere drives against the Blackwater defense in the 2023 PBA On Tour exhibition series

Ginebra reserve Sidney Onwubere preserves his heroic overtime outing thanks to Blackwater high-flyer Tyrus Hill's free-throw woes, while Jeo Ambohot drops 31 with 8 threes in Converge's cruise over TNT

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra escaped the Blackwater Bossing by the skin of their teeth in an 81-80 PBA On Tour overtime thriller at the Ynares Sports Arena on Wednesday, June 21.

All thanks to Blackwater forward Tyrus Hill’s two missed free throws with 0.5 seconds left in the extra period, Sidney Onwubere’s breakout game did not go to waste, as the Ginebra reserve erupted for 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting and 11 rebounds off the bench.

Not far behind is the Gin Kings’ recovering prospect Jeremiah Gray, who finished with 22 points, 8 boards, and 5 assists in a 47-minute marathon as the team continues to sit out its entire championship core led by MVP Scottie Thompson.

In the gritty overtime period triggered by Nards Pinto’s tying layup with 1 second left in the fourth quarter, only one field goal was made from each side, starting with James Sena’s layup at the 3:21 mark for the 79-77 Blackwater lead.

Following a split trip from the line by Blackwater’s Troy Rosario, 80-77, and two charities by Ginebra’s Von Pessumal, 79-80, Onwubere then capped his heroic night with a clutch putback off a missed Pinto shot to give Ginebra an 81-80 lead with 45 seconds left.

Gray then missed a dagger three with 8 ticks left before RK Ilagan tried his own finisher from deep and missed with a second remaining. This paved the way for Hill to get fouled by Gray on the putback attempt which resulted in the catastrophic blunder from the stripe with just half a second on the clock.

Sena paced the heartbreaking loss with 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting with 7 rebounds, while Rosario churned out a 12-point, 11-board double-double. Hill finished with 4 points and 5 rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench, including a telling 0-of-4 clip from the line.

Meanwhile, the Converge FiberXers found no trouble dispatching the TNT Tropang Giga skeleton crew, 109-84.

Former Letran star Jeo Ambohot had one of his best games yet in the pro ranks as he erupted for 31 points on 10-of-16 shooting and 8-of-13 from three to go with 8 rebounds in the game that saw Converge lead by as many as 29, 76-47, midway through the third quarter.

Veteran guard Jeron Teng scored 19 from the bench, while rising star center Justine Arana contributed across the board with 18 points, 14 boards, 6 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block.

Glenn Khobuntin continued to carry TNT’s forgettable On Tour run with 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists in 41 minutes as reserves Jaydee Tungcab and Carl Bryan Cruz added 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Like Ginebra, TNT is also resting its title-winning core, headlined by the likes of Jayson Castro and Mikey Williams.

The Scores

First Game

Ginebra 81 – Onwubere 25, Gray 22, Pinto 13, Mariano 9, R. Aguilar 8 David 2 Pessumal 2 Dillinger 0 Salcedo 0 Cu 0 Gumaru 0 Aurin 0.

Blackwater 80 – Sena 18, Rosario 12, Ilagan 10, McCarthy 10, DiGregorio 9, Casio 9, Ular 7, Hill 4, Lucky 1, Scott 0, Ayonayon 0, Publico 0, Banal 0.

Quarters: 29-17, 47-38, 59-61, 77-77 (reg.), 81-80 (OT).

Second Game

Converge 109 – Ambohot 31, Teng 19, Arana 18, Balanza 14, Nieto 10, Racal 8, Stocktoin 5, Luib 2, Ebona 2, Mendoza 0, Zaldivar 0.

TNT 84 – Khobuntin 22, Tungcab 15, Cruz 13, Cuntapay 9, Marcelo 7, Varilla 7, Jopia 4, Ganuelas-Rosser 3, Alfaro 2.

Quarters: 28-21, 55-42, 78-57, 109-84.

– Rappler.com