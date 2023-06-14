Ginebra bench spoils Mocon’s Phoenix return; Blackwater nips Converge

MARATHON MAN. Ginebra guard Aljon Mariano attempts a shot over Phoenix forward Chris Lalata in the PBA On Tour exhibition series

Undermanned Ginebra trips Phoenix and the returning Javee Mocon, while Rashawn McCarthy and Justine Arana trade 30-pointers in Blackwater's win over Converge

MANILA, Philippines – Undermanned Barangay Ginebra displayed all heart in its 95-89 win over the Phoenix Fuel Masters as the PBA On Tour exhibition series continued at the Ynares Sports Arena on Wednesday, June 14.

Nards Pinto did it all in 37 minutes, leading all scorers with 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting to go with 7 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals as Ginebra spoiled Javee Mocon’s On Tour debut with Phoenix.

Aljon Mariano also had his way in nearly 42 minutes of floor time, tallying an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double to go with 3 dimes.

Leading by just 5, 91-86, with 1:44 left in regulation, the Gin Kings controlled the endgame well as Raymond Aguilar sank a jumper with 1:18 left for the 93-86 lead, before Mariano drove home the dagger layup with 33 ticks left for the 95-86 separation.

Former Ateneo reserve JC Fetalvero then drilled one last trey for the Fuel Masters to set the final score.

RJ Jazul lived and died by the three-ball in the loss as he recorded a team-high 18 points off a 6-of-16 clip, all attempts coming from downtown.

Reden Celda scattered 17 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals as Mocon chipped in 14 points and 9 boards off the bench in 29 minutes.

Much to Phoenix’s dismay, Ginebra hacked out a win despite fielding a skeleton crew without MVP Scottie Thompson, Christian Standhardinger, Japeth Aguilar, Jamie Malonzo, Stanley Pringle, and LA Tenorio.

The Fuel Masters, meanwhile, were without top gunners Tyler Tio, Jason Perkins, RR Garcia, and Sean Manganti.

Meanwhile, the Blackwater Bossing outgunned the Converge FiberXers, 102-97, in the first game of the double-header.

Do-it-all veteran Rashawn McCarthy cranked up his scoring touch for the day with a 30-point bomb on 10-of-17 shooting and 5-of-7 from three to go with 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block.

This, along with 12 points apiece from gunners Baser Amer and Rey Suerte, was just enough for Blackwater to nullify the herculean efforts of Converge rising star Justine Arana, who exploded for a 32-point, 17-board double-double with 4 assists and 3 blocks in the close loss.

Alec Stockton backstopped Arana with 15 points, 5 dimes, and 3 rebounds, while Jerrick Balanza led the bench with 14 points, 6 boards, and 2 assists. – Rappler.com