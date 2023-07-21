PBA
Ginebra bests TNT in PBA On Tour battle of benches; NLEX outguns Converge

JR Isaga

KNOW YOUR ROLE. Ginebra guard Von Pessumal attempts a layup over TNT forward Ping Exciminiano in the PBA On Tour exhibition series

PBA Images

Ginebra's bench outshines TNT's supporting cast, while full-force NLEX outguns Converge in a high-scoring PBA On Tour affair

MANILA, Philippines – In a battle of two top PBA teams’ role players, Barangay Ginebra’s bench bested TNT’s supporting cast, 81-67, in the ongoing On Tour exhibition series at the Ynares Sports Arena on Friday, July 21.

Sidney Onwubere led the win with a big 21-point, 16-rebound double-double plus 4 assists as Ginebra evened out with a 5-5 record.

Jeremiah Gray also pumped out a double-double of 18 points and 11 boards, while gunner Von Pessumal scored 15, albeit on just 5-of-16 shooting and 3-of-10 from three.

Much like their battles when at full strength, Ginebra and TNT figured in a tight slugfest until the fourth quarter, where the Gin Kings nursed a small 64-62 lead with around 9 minutes to play.

The Tropang Giga, however, disconnected on offense for much of the payoff period as Ginebra’s topscoring trifecta conspired for a game-sealing 17-5 surge, ending with a pair of Gray free throws with 1:17 left in regulation.

Glenn Khobuntin was once again TNT’s lone bright spot in its descent to a cellar-dwelling 1-8 slate with a game-high 25 points on 10-of-25 shooting.

No other Tropang Giga player scored more than 6 points as the team was held to a putrid 29% clip overall.

Meanwhile, the NLEX Road Warriors outgunned the Converge FiberXers, 112-104, in the first game of the double-header to rise to a 4-5 record in the exhibition series.

NLEX largely leaned on old reliables as Don Trollano and Kevin Alas tallied 26 and 25 points off the bench, respectively, with Trollano also adding 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in the high-scoring affair.

Do-it-all scrapper Sean Anthony led the starting unit with 23 points, 7 boards, and 6 dimes, while Anthony Semerad rolled to a 16-point On Tour debut.

Former Ateneo gunner Jolo Mendoza paced the loss off the bench with a team-high 23 points on a scorching 7-of-14 clip from three, backstopped with 19 from ex-Blue Eagle teammate Mike Nieto as the FiberXers fell to a 5-5 slate.

Veteran forward Kevin Racal churned out an 18-point, 12 rebound double-double, but it wasn’t enough to offset captain Jeron Teng’s ice-cold outing of 2 points on 0-of-7 shooting with 5 turnovers to boot.

The Scores

First Game

NLEX 112 – Trollano 26, Alas 25, Anthony 23, Semerad 16, Doliguez 8, Paniamogan 6, Adamos 5, Nieto 3, Pascual 0, Guissani 0.

Converge 104 – Mendoza 23, Nieto 19, Racal 18, Arana 10, Stockton 10, Ambohot 7, Luib 5, , Guinto 5, Zaldivar 3, Teng 2, Wong 2.

Quarters: 26-15, 56-45, 84-80, 112-104.

Second Game

Ginebra 81 – Onwubere 21, Gray 18, Pessumal 15, David 8, Cu 8, Pinto 7, Salcedo 2, R. Aguilar 2, Aurin 0.

TNT 67 – Khobuntin 25, Exciminiano 6, Cruz 6, Heruela 5, Marcelo 5, Flores 5, De Leon 5, Montalbo 4, Cuntapay 3, Jopia 1, Alfaro 0.

Quarters: 22-12, 44-36, 56-55, 81-67.

– Rappler.com

