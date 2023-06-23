Magnolia remains unbeaten; Phoenix snaps 3-game skid in PBA On Tour

Magnolia preserves its perfect run in the PBA On Tour and claims its sixth straight win with a 36-point shellacking of NorthPort

MANILA, Philippines — The Magnolia Hotshots continued their immaculate run to start the PBA on Tour exhibition slate after destroying the NorthPort Batang Pier by 36 points, 125-89, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The win marked the sixth straight for Magnolia as it remained atop the standings, while NorthPort ended a three-game winning streak and fell to an even 3-3 record.

Jerrick Ahanmisi epitomized the Magnolia team moniker by dropping a game-high 23 points on a cool 81% shooting, while six other teammates also scored in double figures.

His team pulled away late in the second quarter after a 16-3 run opened a sizable 53-39 lead just before the halftime buzzer.

The Hotshots’ lead nearly tripled and peaked at 125-86 with a minute left.

Arvin Tolentino paced the NorthPort in scoring with 19 points, while JM Calma chipped in 12.

“I’m happy because we’re all committed to what we’re doing, to what we’re preparing for every game and every practice,” Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero said after the game.

“As I’ve previously said, we have a lot to improve on, we need to do every practice not preparing for the game but the small battles,” he added.

Meanwhile, Phoenix Super LPG broke a three-game skid after fending off streaking Terrafirma, 104-92.

The Fuel Masters were poised to pull away in the fourth quarter after dropping a devastating 28-5 run which gave them the biggest lead of the game of 24 points, 91-67, at the 9:37-minute mark.

However, the Dyip revved up a run of their own, responding with a 23-2 blast that trimmed the gap to 95-90 courtesy of a right corner triple by Ed Daquioag with 1:47 to go.

After regrouping themselves, Phoenix players Chris Lalata and Jjay Alejandro hit some big shots in a 7-2 blitz to secure their fourth win in seven games of the exhibition series.

Fuel Masters assistant coach Willie Wilson temporarily took over for Jamike Jarin, who attended his niece’s wedding.

Reden Celda dropped 19 points for Phoenix on an efficient 8-of-14 shooting clip against his former team, while Lalata added 15.

On the other hand, Dyip forward Javi Gomez de Liaño emerged as the game’s leading scorer with 23 points on top 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

Terrafirma’s leading scorer, Juami Tiongson, did not play.

Ed Daquioag and Eric Camson added 15 apiece for the Dyip, who saw the end of a two-game win streak and fell to a 3-4 slate.

The Scores

First game

Phoenix 104 – Celda 19, Lalata 15, Mocon 13, Camacho 12, Muyang 11, Tio 10, Rangel 8, Manganti 6, Alejandro 5, Jazul 5, Fetalvero 0, Atienza 0.

Terrafirma 92 – Gomez de Liaño 23, Daquioag 15, Camson 15, Ramos 13, Alolino 11, Mina 11, Calvo 4, Grospe 0, Taladua 0, Alanes 0.

Quarters: 24-25, 46-40, 81-67, 104-92.

Second game

Magnolia 125 – Ahanmisi 23, Eriobu 16, Laput 15, Corpuz 14, Dela Rosa 11, Mendoza 11, Barroca 10, Lee 8, Jalalon 8, Murrell 5, Reavis 4, Sangalang 0.

NorthPort 89 – Tolentino 19, Calma 12, Munzon 10, Salado 10, Zamar 9, Yu 9, Ayaay 5, Santos 4, Gabriel 3, Olivario 3, Comboy 3, Bulawan 2, Sobrevega 0, Bauzon 0, Balagasay 0.

Quarters: 21-21 53-41, 83-64, 125-89.

– Rappler.com