Unbeaten Magnolia blows out Phoenix; ROS drops 131 in rout of Blackwater

Top PBA On Tour teams Magnolia and Rain or Shine handle business as usual, respectively blowing out Phoenix and Blackwater to keep their top two spots intact

MANILA, Philippines – The Magnolia Hotshots stamped their class anew in the PBA On Tour exhibition series, blowing out the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 111-91, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Sunday, July 23, to stay undefeated in 10 games.

Veteran guards Jio Jalalon and Mark Barroca led the offensive showcase with 22 and 19 points respectively, with the former also tallying game-highs of 9 assists and 4 steals.

Reserve forward Aris Dionisio made the most of his 16-minute leash off the bench, chipping in 15 points and 8 rebounds, while young gunner Jerrick Ahanmisi scored 11 on a 3-of-10 clip from three.

Despite the final score, the game was actually neck-and-neck for the first three quarters, with Magnolia leading by just a single point, 80-79, two minutes into the fourth.

The Hotshots, however, caught fire in the next six minutes of the payoff period, blowing the game wide open with a huge 24-5 run to end up with a 104-84 separation at the 3:42 mark off a Joseph Eriobu triple.

By then, there was nothing Phoenix could do but go through the motions as a Dionisio layup in the final minute peaked Magnolia’s lead at 22, 111-89.

Former TNT reserve Jayjay Alejandro saw his early scoring outburst go to waste as he finished with a game-high 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting and 6-of-11 from deep in nearly 45 minutes on the floor.

Reden Celda also joined the three-ball party in the losing side, dropping 21 points on 5-of-7 treys as Phoenix slid to a 3-8 record off its fifth straight loss.

Veteran forward Jason Perkins also added 7 points in 13 minutes off the bench in his On Tour debut.

Meanwhile, second-running Rain or Shine blasted Blackwater, 131-108, to rise to an 8-2 record in the exhibition series.

In a scoring masterclass, all fielded Elasto Painters tallied at least 6 points in the wire-to-wire blowout, with Santi Santillan topping the charts off a 24-point outing on 9-of-12 shooting and 4-of-7 from three.

Former college rivals Andrei Caracut and Gian Mamuyac added 18 and 17 points, respectively, with veteran bruiser Beau Belga orchestrating the offense off an 8-point, 8-rebound, 10-assist line in just 19 minutes off the bench.

Sparkplug scorer RK Ilagan paced the loss with 18 points on an 8-of-13 clip, as five other Blackwater players also breached double-digit scoring.

Despite the loss that snapped a three-game winning streak, the Bossing are still tied for third with a 6-4 record.

The Scores

First Game

Rain or Shine 131 – Santillan 24, Caracut 18, Mamuyac 17, Ildefonso 12, Clarito 11, Demusis 10, Asistio 9, Ponferrada 9, Belga 8, Belo 7, Borboran 6.

Blackwater 108 – Ilagan 18, DiGregorio 17, Rosario 15, Ular 14, McCarthy 14, Suerte 11, Amer 6, Escoto 6, Casio 3, Publico 3, Banal 1, Ayonayon 0.

Quarters: 33-27, 64-53, 103-87, 131-108

Second Game

Magnolia 111 – Jalalon 22, Barroca 19, Dionisio 15, Ahanmisi 11, Eriobu 9, Tratter 9, Dela Rosa 6, Abueva 4, Mendoza 4, Laput 4, Escoto 4, Corpuz 2, Murrell 0.

Phoenix 91 – Alejandro 24, Celda 21, Muyang 12, Garcia 9, Mocon 8, Perkins 7, Camacho 4, Fetalvero 3, Rangel 3, Atienza 0.

Quarters: 28-18, 55-52, 78-71, 111-91.

– Rappler.com