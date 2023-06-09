Anthony, Adamos take turns as NLEX breaks through in PBA On Tour with Phoenix rout

FINALLY. Sean Anthony and NLEX earn their first win in the PBA On Tour.

Sean Anthony posts a triple-double, while Ben Adamos proves to be a thorn in the side of former team Phoenix as NLEX cracks the winning column

MANILA, Philippines – Sean Anthony submitted a triple-double and helped NLEX snap out of its funk in the PBA On Tour by way of a 112-95 manhandling of Phoenix at the Ynares Sports Center in Pasig on Friday, June 9.

Anthony put up 22 points, 16 rebounds, 11 assists, and 2 steals as the Road Warriors finally cracked the winning column after dropping their first three games of the preseason tournament.

Newly acquired big man Ben Adamos also starred in the rout, posting a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds to go with 3 blocks against the same team that traded him less than two weeks ago.

Anthony and Adamos took turns in the middle periods as NLEX pulled away for good after holding a slim 28-24 lead at the end of the opening frame.

The two combined for 37 points in the second and third quarters, nearly matching the 38 points the Fuel Masters recorded in the same span, to give the Road Warriors their biggest lead at 97-62 going into the final salvo.

Phoenix scored 18 more points in the fourth period, but the lead built by NLEX proved too much to overcome.

Don Trollano added 14 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals in the win, while Dominick Fajardo chipped in 17 points and 2 blocks.

The Road Warriors played without Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser again, with head coach Frankie Lim saying the big man will sit out the entire PBA On Tour.

Larry Muyang came off the bench and provided 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 steals in the losing effort that dropped the Fuel Masters to 2-2.

The Scores

NLEX 112 – Adamos 27, Anthony 22, Fajardo 17, Trollano 14, Gabo 11, Galanza 8, Pascual 7, Doliguez 3, Alas 3.

Phoenix 95 – Muyang 21, Alejandro 17, Manganti 16, Soyud 13, Celda 9, Lalata 7, Atienza 5, Jazul 5, Rangel 2.

Quarters: 28-24, 63-40, 97-62, 112-95. – Rappler.com