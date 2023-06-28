NLEX escapes as SMB blows 19-point lead; Meralco keeps TNT winless

SECURING WINS. Former NLEX security officer Dominic Fajardo attacks the basket against the San Miguel defense in the 2023 PBA On Tour exhibition series

Unheralded ex-NLEX security officer Dominic Fajardo and veteran Jake Pascual lead the Road Warriors to a comeback win over San Miguel, while Meralco blacks out woeful TNT

MANILA, Philippines – The NLEX Road Warriors dug out of a 19-point halftime hole to stave off the shorthanded San Miguel Beermen, 102-94, in the PBA On Tour exhibition series at the Ynares Sports Arena on Wednesday, June 28.

Former NLEX security officer-turned-key cog Dominic Fajardo continued his rise from obscurity with a team-high 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting to go with 7 rebounds, 4 steals, and 2 assists, while Don Trollano provided a bench spark with 19 points in 28 minutes.

However, it was veteran big man Jake Pascual who donned the hero cape in the clutch, as he sank back-to-back layups in the final 1:33 of regulation before swiping the ball to force a key turnover on a Noy Baclao putback attempt with 41 ticks left to effectively seal the deal for the Road Warriors.

Pascual ended up with 10 points, 8 boards, and 3 steals in 24 minutes off the bench.

With the San Miguel skeleton crew now also missing Mo Tautuaa and Terrence Romeo, Rodney Brondial stepped up big time with a massive 22-point, 24-rebound double-double spiked with 2 steals and 2 blocks, while Allyn Bulanadi also went down swinging with a game-high 26 points.

Jericho Cruz added 20 points and 8 boards for the nine-man Beermen, but only shot 6-of-19 from the field.

Aside from Tautuaa and Romeo, San Miguel has also shelved the likes of June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Marcio Lassiter, and Chris Ross.

Meanwhile, the Meralco Bolts cruised over their winless sister team TNT Tropang Giga, 108-90, thanks to a 28-point scoring clinic by veteran gunner Allein Maliksi.

Five other Bolts breached double-digit scoring, with do-it-all forward Bong Quinto flirting with a triple-double off a 19-point, 11-rebound, 7-assist line.

Veteran scrappers Cliff Hodge (10 points, 13 boards) and Raymar Jose (10 points, 12 boards) likewise finished with double-doubles each under 25 minutes of action as Meralco completely outrebounded TNT, 64-40.

Glenn Khobuntin once again dragged a listless Tropang Giga roster missing multiple stars with 28 points on 10-of-20 shooting, while Carl Bryan Cruz, Jaydee Tungcab, and Matt Ganuelas-Rosser all scored 15 apiece.

The Scores

First Game

Meralco 108 – Maliksi 28, Quinto 19, Almazan 13, Johnson 13, Hodge10, Jose 10, Torres 7, Dario 6, Pasaol 2, Caram 0, Pascual 0.

TNT 90 – Khobuntin 28, Ganuelas-Rosser 15, Tungcab 15, Cruz 15, Marcelo 6, Varilla 5, Alfaro 2, Jopia 2, Cuntapay 2.

Quarters: 24-17, 48-44, 74-67, 108-90.

Second Game

NLEX 102 – Fajardo 20, Trollano 19, Alas 15, Doliguez 13, Nieto 12, Pascual 10, Rosales 8, Anthony Adamos 4, 1, Guissani 0.

San Miguel 94 – Bulanadi 26, Brondial 22, Cruz 20, Baclao 9, Apacible 7, Faundo 7, Dela Cruz 3, De Vera 0, Lee 0.

Quarters: 25-20, 39-58, 73-77, 102-94.

– Rappler.com