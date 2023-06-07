ROS debuts Belo in escape of San Miguel; Terrafirma nabs bittersweet win over TNT

NEW LEASE. New Rain or Shine recruit Mac Belo attempts a layup over San Miguel forward Rodney Brondial

Rain or Shine integrates new signee Mac Belo in its two-point squeaker from up 24 over San Miguel, while Terrafirma powers through a concerning Kevin Ferrer injury to down TNT

MANILA, Philippines – The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters held on to a wire-to-wire 100-98 PBA On Tour win over the undermanned San Miguel Beermen after leading by as many as 24 points at the Ynares Sports Arena on Wednesday, June 7.

As new signee Mac Belo was slowly integrated with a 16-minute debut that produced 5 points and 4 rebounds, Jhonard Clarito took the scoring cudgels with a team-high 17 points on an efficient 8-of-11 clip.

Gian Mamuyac scored 14 off the bench, while Santi Santillan churned out a 12-point, 10-board double-double.

Leading by 10 with 1:40 left in regulation, the Painters started to sweat from the heat of sweet-shooting Allyn Bulanadi, who scored 5 points hiked by a booming triple with 38 ticks left in a crucial 8-0 run that slashed the Beermen’s deficit to just two, 98-100.

Rattled Rain or Shine had its chances to close out the game in the clutch, but none of its attempts worked in three ensuing possessions – a sequence capped by two missed Anton Asistio free throws with one second left.

Bulanadi had one last look off San Miguel’s final timeout, but his buzzer-beating trey clanked off as the Painters saved themselves from a humiliating defeat.

The former San Sebastian standout had one of his best games yet as a Beerman with 31 points on 13-of-29 shooting and 5-of-14 from deep to go with 5 assists and 2 rebounds with no turnovers in 39 minutes as a starter.

Resurgent veteran Terrence Romeo stayed hot with a 25-point effort on a 12-of-22 clip, as Rodney Brondial manned the middle with 9 points and a game-high 18 boards.

Rain or Shine, so far, continues to field a full roster, while San Miguel is opting to sit out its best players June Mar Fajardo, Marcio Lassiter, Chris Ross, Vic Manuel, and occasionally Jericho Cruz and CJ Perez.

Meanwhile, the Terrafirma Dyip rolled to a 104-92 win over the depleted TNT Tropang Giga in the first game of the double-header.

Despite leading by as many as 28 points, the Dyip slowed down from a big speed bump in the second quarter when core piece Kevin Ferrer was stretchered out of the arena due to a reported Achilles injury. He finished with 7 points in 19 minutes.

Thanks to the team’s collective efforts, Terrafirma nonetheless was able to hold on to the bittersweet victory.

Surging sniper Juami Tiongson led the way with 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting to go with 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block, while recovering guard Ed Daquioag scored 16 on a perfect 6-of-6 clip plus 6 boards, and 3 dimes.

Big man Isaac Go, who is also on the mend following a right ACL tear a year ago, led the bench mob with 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals in 25 minutes.

Stepping up anew for the shorthanded Tropang Giga was Glenn Khobuntin, who led all scorers with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting and 3-of-6 from three, to go with 9 boards.

Role player Jaydee Tungcab also made the most of his expanded 28-minute run with 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists.

So far in the On Tour series, TNT has shelved key guys Mikey Williams, Jayson Castro, Poy Erram, Kelly Williams, and Calvin Oftana. Terrafirma, on the other hand, is not fielding champion veteran Alex Cabagnot. – Rappler.com