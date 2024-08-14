Aside from 4-point line, PBA to implement other rule changes

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

REBOUND. Scottie Thompson (9) in action for Barangay Ginebra in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

The PBA is scrapping the height limit for the second of its two import-laden conferences in the upcoming 49th season as it hopes to entice more fans and somehow level the playing field

MANILA, Philippines – The polarizing four-point line is not the only major change the PBA is adopting for its 49th season.

The league is scrapping the height limit for the second of its two import-laden conferences in the upcoming season as it hopes to entice more fans and somehow level the playing field.

Unlike past years, the Commissioner’s Cup – which imposed a 6-foot-10 height limit for foreign reinforcements – paves the way for teams to bring in their imports of choice without restrictions.

“Like they say, if you do not innovate, you die. So we have decided to innovate,” said PBA chairman Ricky Vargas during the preseason press conference on Wednesday, August 14, at the EDSA Shangri-La.

“Your PBA is going to innovate with the fans in mind.”

The four-point line has drawn mixed reactions as fans feel there are more pressing concerns the PBA should address, including the parity among teams and questionable trades.

Vargas and the PBA board, though, asked fans to give the new addition a chance.

“When we are successful, there are many [leagues] who will follow suit. Today, we are alone. Tomorrow, we will be plenty,” said Vargas.

There are three more rule changes the PBA will implement, among them the removal of backboard violation and restriction on official suspension of play.

Now, players who crash to the floor have 15 seconds to get up, otherwise they will be automatically substituted.

Coaches are also given more leeway if they cross the hash mark as they get a warning for a first infraction instead of an instant technical foul.

The PBA returns to a three-conference format starting with the Governors’ Cup that will tip off on Sunday, August 18, with Magnolia and Meralco locking horns in the season opener. – Rappler.com