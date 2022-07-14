Desiderio denies Uvero’s abuse allegations, will cooperate with investigations

SIDELINED. Paul Desiderio has yet to see action this PBA season due to injury.

Former UP star and current PBA player Paul Desiderio denies all abuse allegations by partner Agatha Uvero, and says he is 'confident' he will be 'absolved of the accusations' against him

MANILA, Philippines – PBA player Paul Desiderio has broken his silence regarding the physical and emotional abuse allegations revealed by his partner and former UAAP courtside reporter Agatha Uvero on Thursday, July 14.

One day after he initially denied the allegations in a message to Rappler, the Blackwater Bossing guard posted a longer, more refined explanation on his Facebook page.

“Her social media allegation is unfortunate and sad, and most of all, untrue,” he wrote. “I had hoped that we [would] be civil with each other after our separation, for the sake of our son.”

“I vehemently deny her allegations of abuse during our relationship. I have had relationships prior to Ms. Uvero, and I also have a daughter from a previous relationship. I have never hurt a woman, especially not the mother of my child,” Desiderio continued.

Uvero rocked Twitter early Wednesday morning, July 13, after she posted detailed recollections of Desiderio’s alleged abuse, including a strangulation incident which she also referenced in a blotter entry last May 23 at Brgy. Matandang Balara in Quezon City.

A majority of people quickly expressed their support for the 24-year-old model while also heavily condemning the former UP Maroons basketball star, who has since said that he will cooperate in any investigation that comes his way.

“I will fully cooperate with the PBA in the conduct of its investigation and I am confident that I will be absolved of the accusations hurled against me,” Desiderio wrote.

“I will also face any complaint against me in any forum, especially in relation to domestic abuse accusations. I also reserve the right to seek redress for these defamations against my name and person,” he continued.

Blackwater has also launched its own investigation and condemned any forms of violence against women and children, but not before initially saying that the company would only launch an investigation if Desiderio himself consents to it.

“I have worked hard for the little that I have achieved in my life, and I have always done it with dedication and honor. I will fight for the honor of my and my family’s name and reputation because that is all we have,” Desiderio continued in his statement.

“I apologize to all those who have been affected as a result of this issue, to my family, to my friends, to my team, Blackwater, and to my daughter and son,” he concluded. – Rappler.com