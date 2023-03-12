All-Star MVP Paul Lee ready if PBA officially adopts 4-point shot

STAR OF THE NIGHT. Paul Lee takes the spotlight in the PBA All-Star Game.

Paul Lee shows the way for Team Japeth in its narrow win over Team Scottie in the PBA All-Star Game as he shoots the lights out from four-point distance

ILOILO, Philippines – The four-point land is Paul Lee territory.

Lee said he welcomes the possibility of the PBA adopting the four-point shot after adding it as a gimmick for the All-Star Game, which saw him and Team Japeth nip Team Scottie, 140-136, in Passi City on Sunday, March 12.

Lee showed the way for Team Japeth with 32 points as he shot the lights out from four-point range, draining 7 of his 13 shots from 27 feet and beyond.

“Even if there is one or not, I’m okay with it because I’m comfortable with shooting from that distance,” said Lee in Filipino. “Let us see what will happen, if it will be applied here or in other leagues.”

“I’m ready if there will be one and it is an advantage for me.”

Lee was right on the mark throughout the All-Star weekend as he also ruled the Three-Point Shootout.

Saving the best for last in the finale, the sweet-shooting guard fired 28 points to beat out San Miguel sharpshooter Marcio Lassiter and Terrafirma gunner Juami Tiongson for the crown.

“My victory in the Three-Point Shootout played a factor. It provided a boost in confidence,” said Lee.

Although Lee made it look effortless as he casually drained four-pointers that only a few in the All-Star Game converted, he said it takes a lot of work to be consistent with that particular shot.

“You have to put time to it every day to build rhythm and to maintain muscle memory,” said Lee.

“It is not like instant coffee that you can do on the spot. You have to sustain your rhythm every day. The more shots you take, the better. – Rappler.com