No room for errors: Perfect Almazan jolts Meralco to finals rematch vs Ginebra

BACK AT IT. Raymond Almazan and Meralco will get another shot at the PBA Governors' Cup title after falling short the last time they reached the finals.

Raymond Almazan turns in a perfect game to help propel Meralco to a rematch with reigning champion Barangay Ginebra for the PBA Governors' Cup crown

MANILA, Philippines – Raymond Almazan could not have picked a better time for his perfect game.

Almazan netted a conference-high 18 points on an immaculate 9-of-9 clip as Meralco booked its return trip to the PBA Governors’ Cup finals with a 94-81 win over Magnolia in their semifinals decider on Friday, April 1.

“I had a different approach because it was a do-or-die game,” Almazan said. “There was no room for mistakes. Every possession mattered, so all of the players were ready.”

True enough, Almazan made the most out of his 19 minutes on the court.

Almazan finished the rubber match with a game-high plus-minus of +22 as he breached double figures in scoring for the first time in the playoffs.

He also scattered 6 points in a crucial 16-2 run at the start of the fourth quarter that gave the Bolts a 78-67 lead on the way to the win that propelled them to a finals rematch with reigning champion Barangay Ginebra.

“There would have been no tomorrow for us if we lost, so I told myself that whenever I get open, I would shoot it with confidence,” Almazan said.

Doing it against the same Hotshots team that eliminated them in the semifinals of the Philippine Cup earlier this season makes it sweeter for the lanky big man.

“We went into this series with the mindset that we needed to win. Coach told us, this is our time. We’re in the finals again,” Almazan said.

For Almazan, his flawless performance is a major confidence booster as he looks to stamp his class against the Gin Kings after being reduced to a spectator the last time the two teams met for the Governors’ Cup crown.

In the 2019 Governors’ Cup finals, Almazan averaged 17.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in the first two games that ended with a 1-1 series tie.

Almazan, however, sat out the next three matches due to a meniscal tear on his left knee and Ginebra went on to capture the championship in just five games.

“I was playing well. We were all playing well. It was a tied series and I got injured. That really hurt. But that is basketball,” he said.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven finals tips off on Wednesday, April 6. – Rappler.com