PH Arena to host Game 7 if Ginebra-Meralco finals goes to sudden death

REPEAT. Barangay Ginebra and Meralco could once again play a title decider at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

The Philippine Arena holds the record for hosting the biggest crowd in PBA history, set during Game 7 of the 2017 Governors' Cup finals between Ginebra and Meralco

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Arena will host the last game of the PBA Governors’ Cup if the best-of-seven finals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco goes the distance.

The PBA announced on Thursday, April 21, that the 55,000-seater venue in Bocaue, Bulacan will host Game 7 after a fire at the Araneta Coliseum pushed back the end of the championship series.

Smoke filled the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday just hours before Game 6, prompting the PBA to postpone it to Friday.

Game 6 will now be held at the Mall of Asia Arena, the original venue for Game 7.

The Philippine Arena holds the record for hosting the biggest crowd in PBA history.

An all-time high 54,086 fans trooped to the Philippine Arena for Game 7 of the 2017 Governors’ Cup finals, which saw the Gin Kings edge the Bolts, 101-96, for the title.

Ginebra, though, would rather not play at the Philippine Arena this time around as it looks to finish off Meralco in Game 6. – Rappler.com