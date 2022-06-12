Amer turnovers cost Blackwater as Ginebra avoids upset ax

ALL-AROUND. Scottie Thompson falls short of a triple-double in his first game since being crowned MVP.

Scottie Thompson and Christian Standhardinger star as Barangay Ginebra inadvertently gets help from Baser Amer to open its PBA campaign on a winning note

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra avoided the upset ax against Blackwater thanks to some costly Baser Amer errors and eked out an 85-82 win in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center here on Sunday, June 12.

Japeth Aguilar hit the go-ahead bucket and Stanley Pringle sank the win-sealing free throws as the Gin Kings inadvertently got help from Amer to open their campaign on a winning note.

The Bossing led 82-81 with under a minute remaining before Amer threw an errant pass that went out of bounds, paving the way for LA Tenorio to locate Aguilar for the jumper that put Ginebra ahead.

Amer then dribbled the ball off his foot in the next play and the Gin Kings regained possession, with Pringle draining his foul shots to secure the victory.

Newly crowned MVP Scottie Thompson powered Ginebra with a near-triple-double of 14 points, 16 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals as he and Christian Standhardinger led their comeback from a 10-point deficit.

Standhardinger finished with 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 85 – Standhardinger 21, J. Aguilar 15, Thompson 14, Tolentino 12, Pringle 9, Mariano 6, Tenorio 5, Pinto 3, Caperal 0, Chan 0.

Blackwater 82 – Suerte 15, Torralba 14, Amer 11, Ular 10, Taha 9, McCarthy 9, Sena 9, Ebona 3, Ayonayon 2, Casio 0, Melton 0, Escoto 0, Publico 0.

Quarters: 22-16, 39-39, 61-67, 85-82.

– Rappler.com