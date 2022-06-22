PBA
PBA Philippine Cup

Japeth Aguilar stars anew as Ginebra erases 19-point deficit to stun NLEX

Delfin Dioquino
Japeth Aguilar stars anew as Ginebra erases 19-point deficit to stun NLEX

FIGHTBACK. Scottie Thompson registers all-around numbers in a sensational comeback win by Ginebra.

PBA Images

Buried in a hole as deep as 19 points, Ginebra turns to Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, and Arvin Tolentino in the second half to seize solo second place

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra rediscovered its winning ways after a sensational 83-75 comeback triumph over NLEX in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, June 22.

Buried in a hole as deep as 19 points, the Gin Kings turned to Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, and Arvin Tolentino in the second half to hike their record to 3-1, good for solo second place.

Aguilar finished with a game-high 20 points on top of 7 rebounds and 3 blocks as he and Thompson anchored a pivotal third-quarter run that brought slow-starting Ginebra back into the game.

The Road Warriors led 58-39 with seven minutes left in the third quarter before Aguilar and Thompson combined for 12 points in a 19-5 run that cut the Gin Kings’ deficit to 58-63 going into the final salvo.

Picking up where his veteran teammates left off, Tolentino then unloaded 9 of his 17 points in the last quarter, all from beyond the arc, the last of which gave Ginebra a 74-73 lead.

Aguilar and Thompson put the finishing touches as they connived for 7 points in a win-clinching 9-2 blitz.

Thompson finished with 15 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals, LA Tenorio churned out 10 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds, while Christian Standhardinger tallied 10 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Kevin Alas chalked up 16 points and 4 assists in the loss that saw NLEX get outscored, 51-30, in the last two quarters.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 83 – J. Aguilar 20, Tolentino 17, Thompson 15, Tenorio 10, Standhardinger 10, Pinto 5, Caperal 2, Chan 2, Mariano 2, David 0.

NLEX 75 – Alas 16, Oftana 15, Trollano 12, Chua 8, Rosales 8, Paniamogan 5, Soyud 4, Fonacier 3, Quiñahan 2, Magat 2, Ighalo 0, Miranda 0, Semerad 0.

Quarters: 17-28, 32-45, 58-63, 83-75. 

– Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

PBA Philippine Cup

Barangay Ginebra

NLEX Road Warriors

Philippine basketball