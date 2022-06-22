Japeth Aguilar stars anew as Ginebra erases 19-point deficit to stun NLEX

Buried in a hole as deep as 19 points, Ginebra turns to Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, and Arvin Tolentino in the second half to seize solo second place

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra rediscovered its winning ways after a sensational 83-75 comeback triumph over NLEX in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, June 22.

Buried in a hole as deep as 19 points, the Gin Kings turned to Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, and Arvin Tolentino in the second half to hike their record to 3-1, good for solo second place.

Aguilar finished with a game-high 20 points on top of 7 rebounds and 3 blocks as he and Thompson anchored a pivotal third-quarter run that brought slow-starting Ginebra back into the game.

The Road Warriors led 58-39 with seven minutes left in the third quarter before Aguilar and Thompson combined for 12 points in a 19-5 run that cut the Gin Kings’ deficit to 58-63 going into the final salvo.

Picking up where his veteran teammates left off, Tolentino then unloaded 9 of his 17 points in the last quarter, all from beyond the arc, the last of which gave Ginebra a 74-73 lead.

Aguilar and Thompson put the finishing touches as they connived for 7 points in a win-clinching 9-2 blitz.

Thompson finished with 15 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals, LA Tenorio churned out 10 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds, while Christian Standhardinger tallied 10 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Kevin Alas chalked up 16 points and 4 assists in the loss that saw NLEX get outscored, 51-30, in the last two quarters.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 83 – J. Aguilar 20, Tolentino 17, Thompson 15, Tenorio 10, Standhardinger 10, Pinto 5, Caperal 2, Chan 2, Mariano 2, David 0.

NLEX 75 – Alas 16, Oftana 15, Trollano 12, Chua 8, Rosales 8, Paniamogan 5, Soyud 4, Fonacier 3, Quiñahan 2, Magat 2, Ighalo 0, Miranda 0, Semerad 0.

Quarters: 17-28, 32-45, 58-63, 83-75.

– Rappler.com