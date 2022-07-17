MVP Scottie Thompson shines as Ginebra holds off NorthPort to end skid

MVP PERFORMANCE. Scottie Thompson scores a pair of clutch buckets as Barangay Ginebra avoids a massive collapse against NorthPort.

Reigning PBA MVP Scottie Thompson flirts with a triple-double as Barangay Ginebra pushes NorthPort to the brink of elimination

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra weathered a NorthPort comeback storm to notch a 100-93 win and snap a two-game skid in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, July 17.

Reigning MVP Scottie Thompson impressed with a near triple-double of 23 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 blocks, and 3 steals as the Gin Kings pushed the Batang Pier to the brink of elimination.

Banking on the hot hands of Robert Bolick, NorthPort sliced a 22-point deficit to just 5 points late in the fourth quarter only to see its fightback fall short no thanks to Thompson.

Finishing with a game-high 29 points on top of 5 rebounds and 4 assists, Bolick drained back-to-back triples to pull the Batang Pier within striking distance, 89-94, with less than three minutes left.

Thompson, however, sank a layup off an LA Tenorio airball to make it a three-possession advantage for Ginebra, which climbed to solo third place with a 7-3 card.

Kevin Ferrer once again trimmed the NorthPort deficit to 5 points, 93-98, but Thompson scored another putback in the final minute for the final tally.

John Pinto backstopped Thompson with 18 points and 6 rebounds, while Japeth Aguilar chalked up 14 points and 8 rebounds.

The Scores

Ginebra 100 – Thompson 23, Pinto 18, Aguilar 14, Tenorio 13, Chan 11, Standhardinger 9, Pringle 8, Mariano 4, Dillinger 0.

NorthPort 93 – Bolick 29, Malonzo 19, Santos 14, Ferrer 13, Balanza 6, Taha 6, Sumang 4, Calma 2, Dela Cruz 0, Ayaay 0.

Quarters: 20-26, 47-42, 80-60, 100-93.

– Rappler.com