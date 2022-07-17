PBA
PBA Philippine Cup

MVP Scottie Thompson shines as Ginebra holds off NorthPort to end skid

Delfin Dioquino
MVP Scottie Thompson shines as Ginebra holds off NorthPort to end skid

MVP PERFORMANCE. Scottie Thompson scores a pair of clutch buckets as Barangay Ginebra avoids a massive collapse against NorthPort.

PBA Images

Reigning PBA MVP Scottie Thompson flirts with a triple-double as Barangay Ginebra pushes NorthPort to the brink of elimination

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra weathered a NorthPort comeback storm to notch a 100-93 win and snap a two-game skid in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, July 17.

Reigning MVP Scottie Thompson impressed with a near triple-double of 23 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 blocks, and 3 steals as the Gin Kings pushed the Batang Pier to the brink of elimination.

Banking on the hot hands of Robert Bolick, NorthPort sliced a 22-point deficit to just 5 points late in the fourth quarter only to see its fightback fall short no thanks to Thompson.

Finishing with a game-high 29 points on top of 5 rebounds and 4 assists, Bolick drained back-to-back triples to pull the Batang Pier within striking distance, 89-94, with less than three minutes left.

Thompson, however, sank a layup off an LA Tenorio airball to make it a three-possession advantage for Ginebra, which climbed to solo third place with a 7-3 card.

Kevin Ferrer once again trimmed the NorthPort deficit to 5 points, 93-98, but Thompson scored another putback in the final minute for the final tally.

John Pinto backstopped Thompson with 18 points and 6 rebounds, while Japeth Aguilar chalked up 14 points and 8 rebounds.

The Scores

Ginebra 100 – Thompson 23, Pinto 18, Aguilar 14, Tenorio 13, Chan 11, Standhardinger 9, Pringle 8, Mariano 4, Dillinger 0.

NorthPort 93 – Bolick 29, Malonzo 19, Santos 14, Ferrer 13, Balanza 6, Taha 6, Sumang 4, Calma 2, Dela Cruz 0, Ayaay 0.

Quarters: 20-26, 47-42, 80-60, 100-93.

– Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

PBA Philippine Cup

Barangay Ginebra

NorthPort Batang Pier

Philippine basketball