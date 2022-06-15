Tolentino, Aguilar shine as Ginebra fends off Rain or Shine for 2-0 start

HOT HAND. Arvin Tolentino fires from all cylinders in the pivotal third quarter.

Barangay Ginebra builds a sizable lead before it staves off a late Rain or Shine surge to stay unbeaten in the PBA Philippine Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Arvin Tolentino shot the lights out in the third quarter and Barangay Ginebra edged Rain or Shine, 90-85, to stay unbeaten in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, June 15.

Tolentino scattered all of his 11 points in the pivotal third period as the Gin Kings built a sizable lead before they staved off a late Elasto Painters surge in the final frame for a 2-0 start.

Rain or Shine seized a 47-45 lead only to witness Tolentino ignite a tide-turning 27-8 run with three triples that gave Ginebra a sizable 72-55 cushion.

Japeth Aguilar then scored 8 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Gin Kings held on to the win after they were outscored 27-16 in the period.

Aguilar also finished with 7 rebounds and 2 blocks, Scottie Thompson submitted all-around numbers of 16 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocks, while Christian Standhardinger put up 13 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Mike Nieto delivered 15 points and 5 rebounds to pace the shorthanded Elasto Painters, who badly missed the services of top gunner Rey Nambatac and veteran Gabe Norwood.

Nambatac suffered a lower abdomen contusion, while Norwood sustained a laceration on his side after a freak accident in practice.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 90 – J. Aguilar 23, Thompson 16, Standhardinger 13, Tolentino 11, Pringle 9, Tenorio 9, Caperal 4, Mariano 4, David 1, Chan 0, Pinto 0, Onwubere 0.

Rain or Shine 85 – Nieto 15, Belga 14, Caracut 12, Mamuyac 10, Santillan 9, Ponferada 7, Torres 7, Demusis 4, Asistio 3, Ildefonso 2, Borboran 2, Clarito 0.

Quarters: 31-16, 45-44, 74-58, 90-85.

– Rappler.com