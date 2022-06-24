Standhardinger shines as Ginebra hands San Miguel its 1st loss in PH Cup

Christian Standhardinger gets the job done on both ends as Ginebra claims the top spot in the Philippine Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Christian Standhardinger delivered a spectacular performance for the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings as they handed the San Miguel Beermen their first loss in the PBA Philippine Cup, 75-72, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, June 24.

Standhardinger got it done on both ends, dropping a game-high 20 points, to go along with 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals for Ginebra, which moved up to the No. 1 spot with a 4-1 slate.

“You can talk all you want about the numbers Christian put up, but he didn’t get Player of the Game because of his offense. He got Player of the Game because of his defense on June Mar (Fajardo),” said Ginebra head coach Tim Cone as Standhardinger also limited the six-time PBA MVP Fajardo to just 6 points on 3-of-7 shooting.

“I’m really pleased with the way we played tonight, in terms of the effort, the energy, and the coordination defensively. It was all really, really nice.”

“I wish we could shoot a little better, but that will come and we’ll get shots up,” added Cone as the Gin Kings just shot 21% percent from beyond the arc.

Reigning PBA MVP Scottie Thompson posted his own all-around numbers of 15 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals, while Japeth Aguilar had 15 markers and 14 boards for the Gin Kings.

With the score tied up at 33-all at halftime, Ginebra surged ahead in the third period and outscored San Miguel, 25-17, for an eight-point separation heading into the fourth and final frame, 58-50.

In the payoff period, San Miguel managed to climb back and momentarily held the lead, 64-62, off a triple by Simon Enciso with 7:06 left to play.

It was a see-saw battle between the two powerhouse teams the rest of the way and with the score knotted once again at 72 apiece with under two minutes left in the game, Standhardinger sank on a crucial basket to put the Gin Kings up by 2, 74-72.

CJ Perez had a chance to tie the game for San Miguel with only 10 seconds remaining, but the high-flying forward lost control while going for the layup.

LA Tenorio then put the finishing touches for Ginebra in the next possession with a free throw as Perez’s half-court heave at the buzzer failed to hit the target.

Enciso led the way for the Beermen in the losing cause with 18 points, while Perez had 17 markers and 8 boards.

Jericho Cruz and Marcio Lassiter added 12 and 10 points, respectively, for San Miguel, which failed to keep its unbeaten run in the Philippine Cup going, dropping to 3-1 in the standings – tied with the Meralco Bolts.

The Scores

Ginebra 75 – Standhardinger 20, Aguilar 15, Thompson 15, Tenorio 11, Tolentino 9, Caperal 3, Mariano 2, David 0, Pinto 0, Chan 0, Salado 0.

San Miguel 72 – Enciso 18, Perez 17, Cruz 12, Lassiter 10, Fajardo 6, Tautuaa 5, Brondial 2, Herndon 2, Pessumal 0.

Quarters: 19-16, 33-33, 58-50, 75-72.

– Rappler.com