Ginebra mauls Terrafirma for share of PBA lead as Aguilar hosts block party

Japeth Aguilar falls just a swat short of his PBA career-high in blocks as Barangay Ginebra improves to 6-1

MANILA, Philippines – Japeth Aguilar hosted a block party and Barangay Ginebra shook off pesky Terrafirma, 106-82, to claim its fourth straight win in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, July 6.

Aguilar delivered 7 swats, a block short of his career-high, on top of a team-high 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists as the Gin Kings gained a share of the lead in the standings with a 6-1 record.

San Miguel also totes a 6-1 card.

But the rout did not come without a scare as the Dyip enjoyed a 71-64 lead midway through the third quarter thanks to the hot hands of Juami Tiongson, who unloaded 20 of his game-high 24 in the first half.

Terrafirma, though, wilted and allowed Ginebra to unleash a tide-turning 18-1 blast to end the period that saw the Gin Kings’ grab an 82-72 advantage going into the final salvo.

LA Tenorio shone in that stretch by scattering 8 of his 12 points – mostly off floaters.

The Dyip then fully came apart in the fourth frame, where they got outscored 10-24 as Aguilar dominated inside with 5 points and 3 blocks in the quarter alone.

Christian Standhardinger did it all in the blowout with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists, while Arvin Tolentino netted 12 points and 6 rebounds.

Limited to just 7 points, Scottie Thompson made his presence felt with 12 rebounds and 6 assists for the Gin Kings, who played without head coach Tim Cone for the second straight game.

Tiongson shot the lights out in the first half by sinking of 6 of his 10 shots, but got shackled by the Ginebra defense in the last two quarters, where he shot a paltry 2-of-10 clip.

Andreas Cahilig posted a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds in the loss as the Dyip remained winless in seven games and moved on the brink of crashing out of playoff contention.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 106 – J.Aguilar 22, Standhardinger 18, Tenorio 13, Tolentino 12, Pringle 8, Thompson 7, Mariano 6, Chan 5, Caperal 4, Pinto 4, Salado 3, David 2, R.Aguilar 2, Onwubere 0.

Terrafirma 82 – Tiongson 24, Cahilig 14, Gabayni 14, Camson 9, Calvo 7, Munzon 6, Gomez de Liano 6, Balagasay 2, Mina 0, Enriquez 0.

Quarters: 26-20, 48-50, 82-72, 106-82.

– Rappler.com