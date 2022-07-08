PBA
PBA Philippine Cup

Ular erupts, Amer drains game-winner as Blackwater escapes Phoenix

Delfin Dioquino
RISING STAR. Ato Ular proves his Player of the Week selection is no fluke.

PBA Images

Ato Ular continues his fine play, while Baser Amer sinks a game-winner for back-to-back games as Blackwater earns its fourth straight win

MANILA, Philippines – Ato Ular played the game of his life and Baser Amer preserved his efforts as Blackwater edged Phoenix, 91-89, in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, July 8.

The reigning Player of the Week, rookie Ular waxed hot for a career-high 34 points on top of 10 rebounds to power the Bossing to their fourth straight victory and an impressive 5-1 record.

Ular unloaded 15 of his output in the fourth quarter alone as Blackwater matched its best six-game start in franchise history.

But his sensational performance would have gone for naught if not for Amer, who drained a game-winner for the second consecutive game.

His confidence at a high following his game-winning floater against Meralco in the previous game, Amer replicated his feat by sinking the go-ahead jumper with 2.1 ticks left.

Fuel Masters star Matthew Wright missed a crucial triple prior, paving the way for Amer to bury the clutch fadeaway shot over the outstretched hands of Chris Lalata.

Wright also muffed the potential game-tying three-pointer as Phoenix crashed to its fourth straight loss and sixth overall in eight games.

The Scores

Blackwater 91 – Ular 34, Ganuelas-Rosser 16, Amer 9, Suerte 7, McCarthy 5, Taha 5, Melton 5, Torralba 4, Casio 4, Ebona 2, Sena 0.

Phoenix 89 – Perkins 22, Tio 15, Wright 15, Lalata 10, Jazul 8, Anthony 6, Mocon 5, Muyang 4, Rios 2, Garcia 2, Melecio 0, Porter 0, Serrano 0, Pascual 0.

Quarters: 16-19, 36-42, 61-66, 91-89

– Rappler.com

