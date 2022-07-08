Ular erupts, Amer drains game-winner as Blackwater escapes Phoenix

RISING STAR. Ato Ular proves his Player of the Week selection is no fluke.

Ato Ular continues his fine play, while Baser Amer sinks a game-winner for back-to-back games as Blackwater earns its fourth straight win

MANILA, Philippines – Ato Ular played the game of his life and Baser Amer preserved his efforts as Blackwater edged Phoenix, 91-89, in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, July 8.

The reigning Player of the Week, rookie Ular waxed hot for a career-high 34 points on top of 10 rebounds to power the Bossing to their fourth straight victory and an impressive 5-1 record.

Ular unloaded 15 of his output in the fourth quarter alone as Blackwater matched its best six-game start in franchise history.

But his sensational performance would have gone for naught if not for Amer, who drained a game-winner for the second consecutive game.

His confidence at a high following his game-winning floater against Meralco in the previous game, Amer replicated his feat by sinking the go-ahead jumper with 2.1 ticks left.

Fuel Masters star Matthew Wright missed a crucial triple prior, paving the way for Amer to bury the clutch fadeaway shot over the outstretched hands of Chris Lalata.

Wright also muffed the potential game-tying three-pointer as Phoenix crashed to its fourth straight loss and sixth overall in eight games.

The Scores

Blackwater 91 – Ular 34, Ganuelas-Rosser 16, Amer 9, Suerte 7, McCarthy 5, Taha 5, Melton 5, Torralba 4, Casio 4, Ebona 2, Sena 0.

Phoenix 89 – Perkins 22, Tio 15, Wright 15, Lalata 10, Jazul 8, Anthony 6, Mocon 5, Muyang 4, Rios 2, Garcia 2, Melecio 0, Porter 0, Serrano 0, Pascual 0.

Quarters: 16-19, 36-42, 61-66, 91-89

– Rappler.com