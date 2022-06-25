Blackwater whips Terrafirma for 3-1 start, NLEX grounds Meralco

SLEEPER. Blackwater rookie Ato Ular (left) is turning out to be one of the steals of the draft.

Blackwater crushes Terrafirma by 37 points to record its biggest winning margin in franchise history and cruise to its finest start in the All-Filipino conference

MANILA, Philippines – If its mauling of Terrafirma is any indication, Blackwater is no longer the same team that endured a historic skid last PBA season.

The Bossing recorded their biggest winning margin in franchise history after dealing the Dyip a 107-70 beating in the Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Saturday, June 25.

Rookie Ato Ular is turning out to be one of the steals of the draft, leading six players in double figures as the Bossing notched their finest start in the All-Filipino tournament with a 3-1 record.

Ular, drafted in the second round as the 13th overall pick, delivered a team-high 16 points on top of 5 rebounds to key Blackwater to a tie at second place with powerhouse San Miguel.

JVee Casio chalked up 14 points, 4 assists, and 3 steals, while Yousef Taha dominated inside with 12 points, 14 rebounds, and 4 blocks in the win that saw the Bossing pull away in the second quarter.

It was a tied game at 18-18 after the opening quarter before Blackwater outscored Terrafirma 36-20 for a commanding 54-38 advantage at halftime.

The Bossing then broke away for good in the final frame, where they scored nearly twice as many as the Dyip, 31-16.

Barkley Eboña, Mark Dyke, and James Sena chipped in 11 points apiece and combined for 19 rebounds.

Joshua Munzon put up 17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals for hard-luck Terrafirma, which remained at the bottom with a 0-5 card.

In the second game of the day, NLEX got back on track after a 90-75 romp of Meralco as the two teams figured in a tie at fifth place with identical 3-2 cards.

Don Trollano topscored with 19 points to go with 4 rebounds and 2 steals for the Road Warriors, who led by just a whisker early in the fourth quarter before they cruised to the 15-point win.

Trollano took over in the last salvo, scattering 11 points in a 22-7 run that turned a slim 65-64 edge to an 87-71 lead with less than three minutes remaining.

JR Quiñahan fired 16 point on top of 6 rebounds, while Kevin Alas tallied 14 points, 5 assists, and 3 steals in the victory.

Both coming off the bench, Justin Chua and Calvin Oftana made their presence felt for NLEX with 15 and 12 points, respectively, and a combined 24 rebounds.

Chris Newsome netted 17 points for the Bolts but lacked sufficient help from his teammates as Reynel Hugnatan wound up as the only other Meralco player in twin digits with 10 points.

The Scores

First Game

Blackwater 107 – Ular 16, Casio 14, Taha 12, Dyke 11, Ebona 11, Sena 11, Publico 7, Ayonayon 5, Amer 5, Suerte 5, Melton 4, Escoto 4, McCarthy 2.

Terrafirma 70 – Munzon 17, Gabayni 12, Tiongson 10, Camson 10, Gomez de Liano 9, Ramos 6, Cahilig 4, Calvo 2, Grospe 0, Tumalip 0, Enriquez 0, Mina 0, Balagasay 0

Quarters: 18-18, 54-38, 76-54, 107-70.

Second Game

NLEX 90 – Trollano 19, Quinahan 16, Chua 15, Alas 14, Oftana 12, Rosales 5, Miranda 4, Ighalo 3, Soyud 2, Paniamogan 0, Semerad 0.

Meralco 75 – Newsome 17, Hugnatan 10, Black 9, Hodge 7, Maliksi 7, Caram 7, Jose 6, Banchero 5, Quinto 4, Pasaol 3, Belo 0, Baclao 0.

Quarters: 23-25, 47-42, 65-58, 90-75.

– Rappler.com