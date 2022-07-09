Ilagan shines in endgame anew as Converge adds to NorthPort woes

CAREER-HIGH. RK Ilagan plays the best offensive game of his PBA career to tow Converge past NorthPort.

Powered by RK Ilagan, Converge notches its first back-to-back wins in franchise history and deals NorthPort its sixth straight defeat

MANILA, Philippines – RK Ilagan lived up to his billing as a clutch performer anew and towed Converge to a 104-98 win over NorthPort in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, July 9.

Ilagan scored 5 of his career-high 20 points in the final minute as the FiberXers notched their first back-to-back wins in franchise history and raised their record to 4-5.

A gutsy guard who has a pair of game-winners under his belt, Ilagan sank a jumper for a 99-94 lead and buried a triple in the next play with 19 ticks left to fully close the door on the Batang Pier.

Sidelined for the entire first quarter, Ilagan shot 7-of-9 from the field and 4-of-6 from long range as he provided Converge a big spark off the bench by making all of his 3 three-pointers in the second period.

His second-quarter explosion helped the FiberXers enjoy a lead as big 17 points, 43-26, and enter the break with a 49-37 advantage.

Converge also drew prolific performances from its young big men as Justin Arana put up a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Jeo Ambohot tallied 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Arana went a perfect 5-of-5 from the field and Ambohot shot an efficient 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Big man Abu Tratter and rookie forward Tyrus Hill added 14 and 10 points apiece for the FiberXers, who dominated inside with 60 points in the paint.

While Converge banked on its usual suspects, NorthPort played catchup basketball throughout without two of its best players.

Robert Bolick sat out with a sprained ankle, while Jamie Malonzo got the boot with five minutes left in the third quarter following a disqualifying foul for throwing the ball at Arana.

Still, the Batang Pier stormed back and even got within a single possession, 94-97, off 5 straight points from Roi Sumang, who filled in for Bolick and posted 15 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals.

But Ilagan had other plans as NorthPort skidded to its sixth straight defeat for a 2-6 slate.

Kevin Ferrer led the Batang Pier in scoring with 21 points, while Arwind Santos churned out 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

The Scores

Converge 104 – Ilagan 20, Ambohot 15, Tratter 14, Arana 13, Hill 10, Murrell 8, DiGregorio 5, Bulanadi 5, Tolomia 4, Ahanmisi 4, Racal 3, Stockton 2, Browne 1, Adamos 0.

NorthPort 98 – Ferrer 21, Santos 20, Sumang 15, Malonzo 13, Balanza 9, Calma 7, Ayaay 6, Javier 3, Vigil 2, Dela Cruz 2, Taha 0.

Quarters: 21-12, 49-37, 79-67, 104-98.

– Rappler.com